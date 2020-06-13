/
/
hooksett
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:27 PM
43 Apartments for rent in Hooksett, NH📍
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
2 Units Available
Windsor Terrace
502 West River Road, Hooksett, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,988
1029 sqft
Welcome to Windsor Terrace, an award-winning community nestled in the peaceful town of Hooksett, NH. Our community offers pet-friendly two-bedroom townhomes for rent complete with all the amenities you desire for a comfortable lifestyle.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
15 Mount ST. Mary's Way
15 Mount Saint Marys Way, Hooksett, NH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
showings will start on 5/1/2020 unit is very modern bright, spacious, high ceilings,window dressings,
Results within 1 mile of Hooksett
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
21 Webster St. B
21 Webster St, Suncook, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Unit B Available 07/01/20 Allenstown Townhouse Duplex - Property Id: 286594 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths with extra living area, a remodeled laundry room with updated washer/dryer and an abundance of storage.
1 of 22
Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
19 Stirling Avenue
19 Stirling Avenue, Merrimack County, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,200
695 sqft
Executive 1 BR apartment available in desirable Glencrest Estates. Open Concept, Central Air, hardwood floors, Cathedral ceilings, fully furnished, in unit laundry and your own deck. Easy access to highways, shopping and more.
Results within 5 miles of Hooksett
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Northwest Manchester
18 Units Available
Countryside Village
60 Village Circle Way, Manchester, NH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,410
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
924 sqft
This community offers features such as a 24-hour fitness center, barbecue area and pool. Units are recently renovated, with walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Just a short drive to the Merrimack River and Walmart Supercenter.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:09pm
Downtown Manchester
7 Units Available
The Residences at Manchester Place
1200 Elm St, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,495
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartments with stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Residents can enjoy a pool and gym on site. Cycle along the Merrimack River and tour the nearby Currier Museum of Art during free time.
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Northwest Manchester
27 Units Available
Halstead Manchester
22 Country Club Dr, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,220
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1025 sqft
Fantastic views from spacious floor plans. On-site tennis and basketball court, gym, and pool. Playground, grill area, and pool table as well. Updated interiors with extra storage and walk-in closets.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Manchester
1 Unit Available
1331 Elm St C
1331 Elm St, Manchester, NH
Studio
$1,595
550 sqft
Unit C Available 06/15/20 The Bedford Block (Style C) - Property Id: 289855 New for 2020 Simple Casual Comfort Furnished Studio Lofts Four Plans to Choose From $1,595 - 12 Month Lease This is Unit Style "D" has Exposed Brick Features Queen Bed and
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Manchester
1 Unit Available
1331 Elm Street B
1331 Elm Street, Manchester, NH
Studio
$1,395
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Unit B Available 06/15/20 The Bedford Block (Style D) Smallest/Lowest Price - Property Id: 289086 New for 2020 Simple Casual Comfort Furnished Studio Lofts Four Plans to Choose From $1,395 - 12 Month Lease This is Unit Style "D" Features Queen Bed
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Wellington
1 Unit Available
106 Eastern Avenue
106 Eastern Ave, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
832 sqft
Fantastic pet friendly first floor unit at Dearhaven Preserve available immediately! This 2 bedroom unit as many updates including new kitchen cabinets, new carpet, and fresh paint throughout.
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Wellington
1 Unit Available
145 Eastern Avenue
145 Eastern Ave, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,169
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home! We are pet friendly and allow both dogs under 25 pounds (some restrictions apply)and cats! We have tons of grassy areas for your furry friends to take walks and sniff around! We even provide the doggy bags to help you with sanitation.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Rimmon Heights
1 Unit Available
71 Dionne Drive
71 Dionne Drive, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1394 sqft
Second floor unit available immediately! This is a 1,300+/- sq ft, three bedroom apartment. Heat & Hot Water are INCLUDED in the rent of $1,500/month. Located across from a quaint park.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Straw-Smyth
1 Unit Available
St. George
521 Pine St, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,149
468 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
St George School Apartments 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath Price: $1,149 per month with FREE HEAT included No Security Deposit Required! Apartment Features: Great 3rd floor location FREE HEAT Spacious 570 sq.ft.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Corey Square
1 Unit Available
74 Ash Street
74 Ash Street, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
Seeking Short Term Temporary Housing to be comfortable like a home! Why pay hotel rates- we have short term fully furnished homes.
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
North End
1 Unit Available
989 Union Street
989 Union Street, Manchester, NH
4 Bedrooms
$3,999
1900 sqft
Corporate Furnished Rental- The Caliber of a Home your Used To... Let This Be Your Home Away From Home! Moving, Relocating, or Can't Find a Home, Waiting to Sell Yours At Home but Don't Want To Stay in A Hotel.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Straw-Smyth
1 Unit Available
763 Union Street
763 Union Street, Manchester, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1262 sqft
Terrific 3 bedroom 2 bath home for rent, part of a 3 family property but is actually a separate home on the same lot! This home has one dedicated parking spot in back, and easy on-street parking on Blodgett st.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Downtown Manchester
1 Unit Available
97 Bridge Street
97 Bridge Street, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$850
725 sqft
First Floor newly renovated Apartment for Rent in Fully Renovated Historic Building! Walking distance to downtown, secured entrance.
1 of 11
Last updated March 12 at 04:59am
Rimmon Heights
1 Unit Available
170 Reed Street
170 Reed Street, Manchester, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
2nd Floor 3 bedroom with in unit washer and dryer hookup...off street parking, Pets are ok for extra fee. Credit check and income verification and application fee is a must
Results within 10 miles of Hooksett
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
River Corridor
12 Units Available
Heritage on the Merrimack
38 Hawthorne Dr, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,665
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
993 sqft
Elegant homes with hardwood floors and fireplaces. E-payments for resident convenience. Enjoy an on-site media room, basketball court and fitness studio. Near Manchester-Boston Regional Airport. Right by the Heritage Trail for walking or jogging.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Corey Square
1 Unit Available
274 Amherst St 6
274 Amherst St, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,050
525 sqft
1 BR close to downtown Manchester - Property Id: 256259 1 bedroom apartment close to downtown Manchester. This nice large one bedroom apartment was recently painted and updated, newly refinished hardwood floors.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Downtown Manchester
1 Unit Available
67 Central Street 204
67 Central Street, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,600
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 204 Available 07/15/20 Modern, Luxury Apartment, Downtown Manchester, NH - Property Id: 171333 Description Newly constructed, spacious apartments overlooking Veterans Park. One block from Elm St. with easy access to Interstate 93.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Rimmon Heights
1 Unit Available
440 Kelley St
440 Kelley Street, Manchester, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 06/15/20 Apartment on the West side close to Downtown - Property Id: 299565 1st Floor Apartment Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/299565 Property Id 299565 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5853827)
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kalivas-Union
1 Unit Available
324 Central St 3
324 Central St, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$990
500 sqft
1BR in Manchester NH - Property Id: 281332 Cozy 1 bedroom apartment in the heart of Manchester This 3rd floor unit is clean and in a building with great tenants. It's also affordably priced at $990.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kalivas-Union
1 Unit Available
322 Central St
322 Central Street, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,250
800 sqft
1BR huge apartment - Property Id: 276454 Huge 1BR apartment available June 1. This sunny 3rd floor apartment has hardwood floors throughout, enormous kitchen and comes with a private parking space and lots of closet space.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Hooksett, the median rent is $756 for a studio, $903 for a 1-bedroom, $1,162 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,541 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Hooksett, check out our monthly Hooksett Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Hooksett area include Hult International Business School, Berklee College of Music, Boston College, Boston University, and Brandeis University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Hooksett from include Boston, Cambridge, Lowell, Framingham, and Waltham.
