30 Apartments for rent in Manchester, NH with balcony

Manchester is the largest city in New Hampshire and one that over 100,000 happy residents call home. Steeped in history (NH was the 9th state created, b-t-dubs), Manchester has its share of old structures & homes but is continuing to grow itself as New Hampshire’s main metropolis.

When one thinks of New Hampshire, images of amber colored leaves upon miles and miles of trees may emerge. Or maybe the image of an old New England city with colonial architecture and city streets comes to mind. Either way you would be right.

It is a place where you can ski in the winter, trail run in the summer and tour via trolley all year round. It is a town in which you can take in a minor league baseball game or a roller derby match. It's Manchester and it's a great place to call home. See more