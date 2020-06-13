30 Apartments for rent in Manchester, NH with balcony
Manchester is the largest city in New Hampshire and one that over 100,000 happy residents call home. Steeped in history (NH was the 9th state created, b-t-dubs), Manchester has its share of old structures & homes but is continuing to grow itself as New Hampshire’s main metropolis.
When one thinks of New Hampshire, images of amber colored leaves upon miles and miles of trees may emerge. Or maybe the image of an old New England city with colonial architecture and city streets comes to mind. Either way you would be right.
It is a place where you can ski in the winter, trail run in the summer and tour via trolley all year round. It is a town in which you can take in a minor league baseball game or a roller derby match. It's Manchester and it's a great place to call home. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Manchester renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.