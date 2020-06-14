Apartment List
/
NH
/
manchester
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:51 PM

18 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Manchester, NH

Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
River Corridor
12 Units Available
Heritage on the Merrimack
38 Hawthorne Dr, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,635
739 sqft
Elegant homes with hardwood floors and fireplaces. E-payments for resident convenience. Enjoy an on-site media room, basketball court and fitness studio. Near Manchester-Boston Regional Airport. Right by the Heritage Trail for walking or jogging.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Northwest Manchester
18 Units Available
Countryside Village
60 Village Circle Way, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,410
670 sqft
This community offers features such as a 24-hour fitness center, barbecue area and pool. Units are recently renovated, with walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Just a short drive to the Merrimack River and Walmart Supercenter.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:41pm
Downtown Manchester
7 Units Available
The Residences at Manchester Place
1200 Elm St, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,495
710 sqft
Stylish apartments with stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Residents can enjoy a pool and gym on site. Cycle along the Merrimack River and tour the nearby Currier Museum of Art during free time.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Northwest Manchester
28 Units Available
Halstead Manchester
22 Country Club Dr, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,220
709 sqft
Fantastic views from spacious floor plans. On-site tennis and basketball court, gym, and pool. Playground, grill area, and pool table as well. Updated interiors with extra storage and walk-in closets.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Downtown Manchester
1 Unit Available
67 Central Street 204
67 Central Street, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,600
700 sqft
Unit 204 Available 07/15/20 Modern, Luxury Apartment, Downtown Manchester, NH - Property Id: 171333 Description Newly constructed, spacious apartments overlooking Veterans Park. One block from Elm St. with easy access to Interstate 93.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Kalivas-Union
1 Unit Available
324 Central St 3
324 Central St, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$990
500 sqft
1BR in Manchester NH - Property Id: 281332 Cozy 1 bedroom apartment in the heart of Manchester This 3rd floor unit is clean and in a building with great tenants. It's also affordably priced at $990.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Kalivas-Union
1 Unit Available
322 Central St
322 Central Street, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,250
800 sqft
1BR huge apartment - Property Id: 276454 Huge 1BR apartment available June 1. This sunny 3rd floor apartment has hardwood floors throughout, enormous kitchen and comes with a private parking space and lots of closet space.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Corey Square
1 Unit Available
274 Amherst St 6
274 Amherst St, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,050
525 sqft
1 BR close to downtown Manchester - Property Id: 256259 1 bedroom apartment close to downtown Manchester. This nice large one bedroom apartment was recently painted and updated, newly refinished hardwood floors.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Wellington
1 Unit Available
145 Eastern Avenue
145 Eastern Ave, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,169
633 sqft
Welcome home! We are pet friendly and allow both dogs under 25 pounds (some restrictions apply)and cats! We have tons of grassy areas for your furry friends to take walks and sniff around! We even provide the doggy bags to help you with sanitation.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Hallsville
1 Unit Available
792 Grove Street
792 Grove Street, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,450
350 sqft
Short Term- Furnished-Adorable & Affordable Modern Studio. Need A larger it.......We have other units available now! South West Facing Large Open Concept Studio. Bright triple Bay Window brightens the space. Brand New Kitchen & Bath.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Straw-Smyth
1 Unit Available
St. George
521 Pine St, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,149
468 sqft
St George School Apartments 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath Price: $1,149 per month with FREE HEAT included No Security Deposit Required! Apartment Features: Great 3rd floor location FREE HEAT Spacious 570 sq.ft.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Downtown Manchester
1 Unit Available
97 Bridge Street
97 Bridge Street, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$850
725 sqft
First Floor newly renovated Apartment for Rent in Fully Renovated Historic Building! Walking distance to downtown, secured entrance.

1 of 32

Last updated February 21 at 12:11am
Downtown Manchester
1 Unit Available
875 Elm
875 Elm St, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,579
608 sqft
Luxury is the key word at this amazing apartment community located in the heart of downtown Manchester. Red Oak at 875 Elm Street is in the heart of downtown Manchester and is the place to live. Short Term Lease accepted.
Results within 5 miles of Manchester

1 of 22

Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
19 Stirling Avenue
19 Stirling Avenue, Merrimack County, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,200
695 sqft
Executive 1 BR apartment available in desirable Glencrest Estates. Open Concept, Central Air, hardwood floors, Cathedral ceilings, fully furnished, in unit laundry and your own deck. Easy access to highways, shopping and more.

1 of 6

Last updated April 4 at 07:05am
Pinardville
1 Unit Available
1 Timberwood Drive
1 Timberwood Dr, Pinardville, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,100
750 sqft
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Goffstown. Ample parking. Amenities included: deck, dishwasher, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and large unit, first floor. Utilities included: water.
Results within 10 miles of Manchester
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
15 Units Available
Main Street Woodmont Commons
30 Main Street, Londonderry, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,755
820 sqft
Nestled along quiet country roads with immediate access to Interstate-93, Main Street is the perfect marriage of convenience and the ability to escape the hustle and bustle.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:28pm
$
North End
10 Units Available
Clovelly Apartments
160 Concord St, Nashua, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,325
632 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Clovelly Apartments in Nashua. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated May 12 at 03:06pm
4 Units Available
Residences at Daniel Webster
246 Daniel Webster Hwy, East Merrimack, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,950
500 sqft
Residences at Daniel Webster your home with hotel services! This extended stay hotel offers 129 suites complete with fully equipped kitchens stocked with cookware and silverware, pull-out queen size sofas that can fit an extra guest, free cable TV

June 2020 Manchester Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Manchester Rent Report. Manchester rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Manchester rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Manchester Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Manchester Rent Report. Manchester rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Manchester rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Manchester rents held steady over the past month

Manchester rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Manchester stand at $1,080 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,371 for a two-bedroom. Manchester's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Manchester rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Manchester, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Manchester is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Manchester's median two-bedroom rent of $1,371 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% rise in Manchester.
    • While Manchester's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Manchester than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Manchester.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Manchester 1 BedroomsManchester 2 BedroomsManchester 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsManchester 3 BedroomsManchester Apartments with Balcony
    Manchester Apartments with GarageManchester Apartments with GymManchester Apartments with Hardwood FloorsManchester Apartments with ParkingManchester Apartments with Pool
    Manchester Apartments with Washer-DryerManchester Dog Friendly ApartmentsManchester Furnished ApartmentsManchester Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MABrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
    Somerville, MAMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MA
    Haverhill, MAArlington, MAWoburn, MAWatertown Town, MALawrence, MAPeabody, MALexington, MANorwood, MA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Downtown Manchester

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Becker CollegeHult International Business School
    Berklee College of MusicBoston College
    Boston University