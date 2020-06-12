24 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Manchester, NH

Apartment List
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Northwest Manchester
16 Units Available
Countryside Village
60 Village Circle Way, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
924 sqft
This community offers features such as a 24-hour fitness center, barbecue area and pool. Units are recently renovated, with walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Just a short drive to the Merrimack River and Walmart Supercenter.
Last updated June 12 at 12:05pm
Downtown Manchester
7 Units Available
The Residences at Manchester Place
1200 Elm St, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1102 sqft
Stylish apartments with stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Residents can enjoy a pool and gym on site. Cycle along the Merrimack River and tour the nearby Currier Museum of Art during free time.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
River Corridor
12 Units Available
Heritage on the Merrimack
38 Hawthorne Dr, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
993 sqft
Elegant homes with hardwood floors and fireplaces. E-payments for resident convenience. Enjoy an on-site media room, basketball court and fitness studio. Near Manchester-Boston Regional Airport. Right by the Heritage Trail for walking or jogging.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Northwest Manchester
26 Units Available
Halstead Manchester
22 Country Club Dr, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1025 sqft
Fantastic views from spacious floor plans. On-site tennis and basketball court, gym, and pool. Playground, grill area, and pool table as well. Updated interiors with extra storage and walk-in closets.

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Somerville
1 Unit Available
50 Sentinel Court
50 Sentinel Ct, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
853 sqft
Redstone Apartment Homes. Beautiful Two Bedroom Luxury Apartment Home just minutes to 293 and 93. Easy commuter location. Fully Applianced Kitchen with Dishwasher, Microwave, Electric Range and Fridge. Updated Cabinets. Central Air and Heat.

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Corey Square
1 Unit Available
74 Ash Street
74 Ash Street, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
Seeking Short Term Temporary Housing to be comfortable like a home! Why pay hotel rates- we have short term fully furnished homes.

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Kalivas-Union
1 Unit Available
327 Silver Street
327 Silver Street, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1050 sqft
New Construction- Large 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse. Separate private entrance, large windows with lots of natural light, granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Full basement with washer/dryer hookups and plenty of storage.

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Downtown Manchester
1 Unit Available
875 Elm Street
875 Elm Street, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,149
837 sqft
Manchester's Best address. At an amazing 1117 sq.ft.

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Downtown Manchester
1 Unit Available
300 Bedford Street
300 Bedford Street, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
978 sqft
We are very excited to present to you our luxury loft apartments. The Lofts at Mill Number One are located at 300 Bedford St. in Manchester’s beautiful millyard a few blocks from downtown.

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Notre Dame
1 Unit Available
70 Foundry Street
70 Foundry St, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
990 sqft
NEW UNITS AND NEW SELECTION IN PHASE 3 NOW AVAILABLE. The Lofts at Mill West has been reborn into a premiere loft community with up-scale apartments and amenities.

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Kalivas-Union
1 Unit Available
219 Laurel Street - 3E
219 Laurel St, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
850 sqft
This is a beautiful 2 bedroom 3rd-floor apartment located 5 minutes from downtown. The apartment is large and sunny with newly refinished hardwood floors throughout, new paint, new double insulated vinyl windows. Eat-in kitchen with galley area.

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Somerville
1 Unit Available
470 Silver Street
470 Silver St, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
793 sqft
Desirable unit in the Twin Towers historic building. Unit offers 2 Bedroom with hardwood floors throughout and high ceilings. Heat & hot water included. Laundry facilities on the 1st floor. NO SMOKING. NO PETS. Credit check required.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Northeast Bedford
1 Unit Available
391 Boynton Street
391 Boynton Street, Hillsborough County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1590 sqft
House for Rent in Bedford! Small home with 2 Bedrooms and side yard, open concept with additional space on the 2nd floor loft area, as well as a finished lower level. Available to rent now. Pet fee will apply and needs owner approval.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
2 Units Available
Windsor Terrace
502 West River Road, Hooksett, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,963
1029 sqft
Welcome to Windsor Terrace, an award-winning community nestled in the peaceful town of Hooksett, NH. Our community offers pet-friendly two-bedroom townhomes for rent complete with all the amenities you desire for a comfortable lifestyle.

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
1465 Hooksett Road
1465 Hooksett Road, Hooksett, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1308 sqft
Just Like AirBNB! Gorgeous Townhome at Granite hill is fully FURNISHED and available for lease on 05/22/2020! Gorgeous Newer Kitchen with modern appliances and granite counters- FP'd Living room with sliders leading out to private deck- 2 Grand

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
15 Mount ST. Mary's Way
15 Mount Saint Marys Way, Hooksett, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
showings will start on 5/1/2020 unit is very modern bright, spacious, high ceilings,window dressings,
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
15 Units Available
Main Street Woodmont Commons
30 Main Street, Londonderry, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,192
1114 sqft
Nestled along quiet country roads with immediate access to Interstate-93, Main Street is the perfect marriage of convenience and the ability to escape the hustle and bustle.
Last updated June 10 at 05:27pm
Northwest Nashua
8 Units Available
Riverview Gardens
35 Newton Dr, Nashua, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
772 sqft
Our apartments are ideally situated for shopping, commuting and for jumping off on vacations! Located next to a shopping plaza as well as a major highway, you can easily get what you need and get going north or south to ski country or Greater Boston!
Last updated June 12 at 12:33pm
North End
11 Units Available
Clovelly Apartments
160 Concord St, Nashua, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1045 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Clovelly Apartments in Nashua. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated May 12 at 03:06pm
4 Units Available
Residences at Daniel Webster
246 Daniel Webster Hwy, East Merrimack, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
850 sqft
Residences at Daniel Webster your home with hotel services! This extended stay hotel offers 129 suites complete with fully equipped kitchens stocked with cookware and silverware, pull-out queen size sofas that can fit an extra guest, free cable TV

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
North End
1 Unit Available
34 Franklin Street
34 Franklin Street, Nashua, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
908 sqft
Lofts 34 is bringing unparalleled luxury to Nashua! Perched on the banks of the Nashua River in the heart of Nashua’s landmark mill district, this stately historic property is now home to two hundred 1-4 bedroom luxury loft-style apartments, many

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
South End
1 Unit Available
103 Ash Street - 3
103 Ash Street, Nashua, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
600 sqft
SHOWING WEDNESDAY 17TH AT 3PM WHAT A DEAL!! You will love this delightful apartment.

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
79 Tsienneto Road
79 Tsienneto Road, Derry, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
936 sqft
Freshly renovated ranch in Derry! Two sunny bedrooms with small bonus room for office and one full bath, completely remodeled with new shower, fixtures and granite counter top.

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
4 Elm Street
4 Elm Street, Derry, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
892 sqft
Derry In-town Rental Al-LA-CART! Private 2 family home offers the 2nd floor unit available NOW with private deck, larger updated kitchen with full appliances including washer/dryer, Living room; 2 bedrooms- ceiling fans in all rooms- Heat, Hot

June 2020 Manchester Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Manchester Rent Report. Manchester rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Manchester rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Manchester rents held steady over the past month

Manchester rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Manchester stand at $1,080 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,371 for a two-bedroom. Manchester's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Manchester rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Manchester, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Manchester is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Manchester's median two-bedroom rent of $1,371 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% rise in Manchester.
    • While Manchester's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Manchester than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Manchester.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

