Apartment List
/
NH
/
concord
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:21 PM

15 Apartments for rent in Concord, NH

📍

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Island Shores Estate - 30 Great Falls Drive
30 Great Falls Drive, Concord, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Island Shores Estates can comfortably accommodate your family. This desirable location features 1100 sq. ft. townhouse style unit with two-bedroom and finished third floor loft, extra office space on the second floor and 1.5 baths.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
321 Mountain Road
321 Mountain Road, Concord, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2080 sqft
Nice, clean East Concord Ranch style home, with a large yard. Kitchen and Bathroom has been redone, has Washer and Dryer hookups. No dogs, and no smoking allowed.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
113 Warren Street
113 Warren Street, Concord, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,095
1262 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to Concord Hospital. Freshly painted Large & Bright 1 bedroom apartment with a Washer/Dryer in the apartment. One car off street parking. NO DOGS. Cats okay with owner approval and additional monthly fee. NO SMOKING.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
12 Monroe Street
12 Monroe Street, Concord, NH
1 Bedroom
$995
678 sqft
Convenient to downtown shopping and highways. One car off street parking. Freshly painted. NO DOGS & NO SMOKING. Cats allowed with owner approval and additional monthly fee. Credit/Criminal check required.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
169 Portsmouth Street
169 Portsmouth St, Concord, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
850 sqft
Welcome home to The Apartments at Cranmore Ridge, a pet-friendly apartment community nestled in a quiet country setting in Concord, NH.
Results within 1 mile of Concord

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
47 Commercial St Unit A
47 Commercial Street, Merrimack County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1500 sqft
Unit Unit A Available 06/20/20 Unit A - Property Id: 292872 This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath is perfect for a growing family. Minutes from the Interstate, this location is ideal for any one who has to commute to work. Please visit https://360.goterest.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
172 North Main Street
172 North Main Street, Merrimack County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
1386 sqft
Single Family House for Rent! Located in Boscawen, NH just minutes from North Concord, NH. This quiet, wooded property is near Exit 17 from Rte 93. This home has a cozy layout on two floors.
Results within 5 miles of Concord
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
2 Units Available
Windsor Terrace
502 West River Road, Hooksett, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,988
1029 sqft
Welcome to Windsor Terrace, an award-winning community nestled in the peaceful town of Hooksett, NH. Our community offers pet-friendly two-bedroom townhomes for rent complete with all the amenities you desire for a comfortable lifestyle.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
21 Webster St. B
21 Webster St, Suncook, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Unit B Available 07/01/20 Allenstown Townhouse Duplex - Property Id: 286594 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths with extra living area, a remodeled laundry room with updated washer/dryer and an abundance of storage.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
180 North Main Street
180 North Main Street, Merrimack County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
700 sqft
Woodland Commons is a thirty-three unit garden style apartment community that consists of seven buildings situated on 8+ acres of rolling grasslands. Each building contains one and two bedroom apartments.
Results within 10 miles of Concord
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Northwest Manchester
27 Units Available
Halstead Manchester
22 Country Club Dr, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,220
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1025 sqft
Fantastic views from spacious floor plans. On-site tennis and basketball court, gym, and pool. Playground, grill area, and pool table as well. Updated interiors with extra storage and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Northwest Manchester
16 Units Available
Countryside Village
60 Village Circle Way, Manchester, NH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,420
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
924 sqft
This community offers features such as a 24-hour fitness center, barbecue area and pool. Units are recently renovated, with walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Just a short drive to the Merrimack River and Walmart Supercenter.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
15 Mount ST. Mary's Way
15 Mount Saint Marys Way, Hooksett, NH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
showings will start on 5/1/2020 unit is very modern bright, spacious, high ceilings,window dressings,

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
623 Concord Road
623 Concord Road, Merrimack County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2969 sqft
Extremely well maintained four bedroom, two and a half bath home in Northfield, NH.

1 of 22

Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
19 Stirling Avenue
19 Stirling Avenue, Merrimack County, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,200
695 sqft
Executive 1 BR apartment available in desirable Glencrest Estates. Open Concept, Central Air, hardwood floors, Cathedral ceilings, fully furnished, in unit laundry and your own deck. Easy access to highways, shopping and more.
City GuideConcord
What a cool, historic town you’re moving to! Concord, founded in 1733, is the New Hampshire state capital and home to many historic points of interest. Now let’s start sifting through these apartments for rent and find you the home of your dreams!
Life in Concord

Preserving history while making Concord a comfortable and thriving city seems to be a goal of the local civic organizations around here, and they’re doing a fine job. The downtown area boasts interesting shopping and dining among historical sites, while the surrounding countryside is replete with the natural beauty of mountains and state parks. There’s plenty of employment in the government and the health care industry is booming. Wherever you look, Concord is hitting its stride in one area or another. Lucky you!

The rental apartments located adjacent to the city center will have more historical charm than newer developments further from the downtown area. Occasionally, you’ll also be able to find rental homes in this area. Living in the city center will put you within walking distance to the downtown’s charming historic district, as well as its unique urban shopping, dining and nightlife. Rents in this portion of town can be a bit high, generally ranging from $800 to $1200, depending on apartment size.

Just west of downtown, you’ll find some nice rentals around the university. If you’re looking for rental shares, studio apartments for rent or short-term leases, check out this area.

The areas around the Steeplegate Mall, Concord Heights and East Concord have seen a lot of new development in recent years. Here, you’ll find apartment complexes and condominiums that come as close to luxury as Concord has to offer. These rentals have the added benefit of being close to suburban-type shopping outlets, like large box stores and chain restaurants. Many of these apartment rentals also feature amenities like gyms and clubhouses. Prices in these regions of town generally range from $650 to $800.

The further outside of the city limits you go, the easier you’ll find inexpensive apartments. Some development on the southern side of town has less expensive housing, though the prices are still relatively high for a city of Concord’s size. Expect to pay between $600 and $800 for any apartment located in the more rural parts of town.

One major hassle with your Concord apartment search will be the dearth of pet-friendly rentals on the market. Many apartments strictly do not allow pets of any kind, while some may allow only cats. If you’re looking for a dog friendly place, you may have to settle in a more expensive apartment and be willing to shell out up to $500 for the additional pet deposit.

So welcome to Concord! With respect for its rich history, this New Hampshire capital city has become a thriving, desirable New England city. Happy hunting!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Concord?
The average rent price for Concord rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,280.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Concord?
Some of the colleges located in the Concord area include North Shore Community College, Northern Essex Community College, Keene State College, Rivier University, and University of Massachusetts-Lowell. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Concord?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Concord from include Lowell, Manchester, Nashua, Haverhill, and Woburn.

Similar Pages

Concord Apartments with Parking