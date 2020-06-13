29 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Manchester, NH
Manchester is the largest city in New Hampshire and one that over 100,000 happy residents call home. Steeped in history (NH was the 9th state created, b-t-dubs), Manchester has its share of old structures & homes but is continuing to grow itself as New Hampshire’s main metropolis.
When one thinks of New Hampshire, images of amber colored leaves upon miles and miles of trees may emerge. Or maybe the image of an old New England city with colonial architecture and city streets comes to mind. Either way you would be right.
It is a place where you can ski in the winter, trail run in the summer and tour via trolley all year round. It is a town in which you can take in a minor league baseball game or a roller derby match. It's Manchester and it's a great place to call home. See more
Finding an apartment in Manchester that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.