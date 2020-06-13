Apartment List
/
NH
/
manchester
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:09 PM

29 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Manchester, NH

Finding an apartment in Manchester that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
River Corridor
12 Units Available
Heritage on the Merrimack
38 Hawthorne Dr, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,640
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
993 sqft
Elegant homes with hardwood floors and fireplaces. E-payments for resident convenience. Enjoy an on-site media room, basketball court and fitness studio. Near Manchester-Boston Regional Airport. Right by the Heritage Trail for walking or jogging.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Northwest Manchester
18 Units Available
Countryside Village
60 Village Circle Way, Manchester, NH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,410
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
924 sqft
This community offers features such as a 24-hour fitness center, barbecue area and pool. Units are recently renovated, with walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Just a short drive to the Merrimack River and Walmart Supercenter.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:33pm
Downtown Manchester
7 Units Available
The Residences at Manchester Place
1200 Elm St, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,495
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartments with stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Residents can enjoy a pool and gym on site. Cycle along the Merrimack River and tour the nearby Currier Museum of Art during free time.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Corey Square
1 Unit Available
274 Amherst St 6
274 Amherst St, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,050
525 sqft
1 BR close to downtown Manchester - Property Id: 256259 1 bedroom apartment close to downtown Manchester. This nice large one bedroom apartment was recently painted and updated, newly refinished hardwood floors.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Downtown Manchester
1 Unit Available
67 Central Street 204
67 Central Street, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,600
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 204 Available 07/15/20 Modern, Luxury Apartment, Downtown Manchester, NH - Property Id: 171333 Description Newly constructed, spacious apartments overlooking Veterans Park. One block from Elm St. with easy access to Interstate 93.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kalivas-Union
1 Unit Available
324 Central St 3
324 Central St, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$990
500 sqft
1BR in Manchester NH - Property Id: 281332 Cozy 1 bedroom apartment in the heart of Manchester This 3rd floor unit is clean and in a building with great tenants. It's also affordably priced at $990.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kalivas-Union
1 Unit Available
322 Central St
322 Central Street, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,250
800 sqft
1BR huge apartment - Property Id: 276454 Huge 1BR apartment available June 1. This sunny 3rd floor apartment has hardwood floors throughout, enormous kitchen and comes with a private parking space and lots of closet space.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Wellington
1 Unit Available
106 Eastern Avenue
106 Eastern Ave, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
832 sqft
Fantastic pet friendly first floor unit at Dearhaven Preserve available immediately! This 2 bedroom unit as many updates including new kitchen cabinets, new carpet, and fresh paint throughout.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Somerville
1 Unit Available
50 Sentinel Court
50 Sentinel Ct, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
853 sqft
Redstone Apartment Homes. Beautiful Two Bedroom Luxury Apartment Home just minutes to 293 and 93. Easy commuter location. Fully Applianced Kitchen with Dishwasher, Microwave, Electric Range and Fridge. Updated Cabinets. Central Air and Heat.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Wellington
1 Unit Available
145 Eastern Avenue
145 Eastern Ave, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,169
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home! We are pet friendly and allow both dogs under 25 pounds (some restrictions apply)and cats! We have tons of grassy areas for your furry friends to take walks and sniff around! We even provide the doggy bags to help you with sanitation.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Straw-Smyth
1 Unit Available
St. George
521 Pine St, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,149
468 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
St George School Apartments 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath Price: $1,149 per month with FREE HEAT included No Security Deposit Required! Apartment Features: Great 3rd floor location FREE HEAT Spacious 570 sq.ft.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Corey Square
1 Unit Available
74 Ash Street
74 Ash Street, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
Seeking Short Term Temporary Housing to be comfortable like a home! Why pay hotel rates- we have short term fully furnished homes.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Lower South Willow
1 Unit Available
131 Forest Hill Way
131 Forest Hill Way, Manchester, NH
4 Bedrooms
$5,999
1970 sqft
Corporate Furnished Rental-The Calibur of a Home your Used To...Let This Be Your Home Away from Home! Moving, Relocating, or Can't Find a Home, Waiting to Sell Yours At Home but Don't Want To Stay in A Hotel.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
North End
1 Unit Available
989 Union Street
989 Union Street, Manchester, NH
4 Bedrooms
$3,999
1900 sqft
Corporate Furnished Rental- The Caliber of a Home your Used To... Let This Be Your Home Away From Home! Moving, Relocating, or Can't Find a Home, Waiting to Sell Yours At Home but Don't Want To Stay in A Hotel.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Downtown Manchester
1 Unit Available
875 Elm Street
875 Elm Street, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,149
837 sqft
Manchester's Best address. At an amazing 1117 sq.ft.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Downtown Manchester
1 Unit Available
300 Bedford Street
300 Bedford Street, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
978 sqft
We are very excited to present to you our luxury loft apartments. The Lofts at Mill Number One are located at 300 Bedford St. in Manchester’s beautiful millyard a few blocks from downtown.

1 of 7

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Kalivas-Union
1 Unit Available
167 Pine St
167 Pine Street, Manchester, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1545 sqft
167 Pine - #1 Available 05/25/20 Large 3 Bedroom on the First Floor in Manchester, NH - Please go to https://www.ledgeviewcommercial.com/available-rentals to learn more & self-schedule a showing.

1 of 7

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Notre Dame
1 Unit Available
177 Blucher Street
177 Blucher Street, Manchester, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1146 sqft
Tired of looking at junk, check this place out!!! Large, apartment in GREAT AREA, 3BR's, hardwood floors, dishwasher, washer/dryer hookups, yard, walk to schools and park. Really a NICE place, definitely worth a LOOK.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Downtown Manchester
1 Unit Available
97 Bridge Street
97 Bridge Street, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$850
725 sqft
First Floor newly renovated Apartment for Rent in Fully Renovated Historic Building! Walking distance to downtown, secured entrance.

1 of 32

Last updated February 21 at 12:11am
Downtown Manchester
1 Unit Available
875 Elm
875 Elm St, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,579
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury is the key word at this amazing apartment community located in the heart of downtown Manchester. Red Oak at 875 Elm Street is in the heart of downtown Manchester and is the place to live. Short Term Lease accepted.

1 of 11

Last updated March 12 at 04:59am
Rimmon Heights
1 Unit Available
170 Reed Street
170 Reed Street, Manchester, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
2nd Floor 3 bedroom with in unit washer and dryer hookup...off street parking, Pets are ok for extra fee. Credit check and income verification and application fee is a must
Results within 1 mile of Manchester

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Northeast Bedford
1 Unit Available
391 Boynton Street
391 Boynton Street, Hillsborough County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1590 sqft
House for Rent in Bedford! Small home with 2 Bedrooms and side yard, open concept with additional space on the 2nd floor loft area, as well as a finished lower level. Available to rent now. Pet fee will apply and needs owner approval.
Results within 5 miles of Manchester
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
2 Units Available
Windsor Terrace
502 West River Road, Hooksett, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,988
1029 sqft
Welcome to Windsor Terrace, an award-winning community nestled in the peaceful town of Hooksett, NH. Our community offers pet-friendly two-bedroom townhomes for rent complete with all the amenities you desire for a comfortable lifestyle.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
13 Center St
13 Center Street, Hillsborough County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2552 sqft
Available 06/15/20 This home is being offered as a "lease option": Lease with the option to purchase, aka, rent-to-own OR a direct sale once we close on June 15.
City Guide for Manchester, NH

Manchester is the largest city in New Hampshire and one that over 100,000 happy residents call home. Steeped in history (NH was the 9th state created, b-t-dubs), Manchester has its share of old structures &amp; homes but is continuing to grow itself as New Hampshire’s main metropolis.

When one thinks of New Hampshire, images of amber colored leaves upon miles and miles of trees may emerge. Or maybe the image of an old New England city with colonial architecture and city streets comes to mind. Either way you would be right.

It is a place where you can ski in the winter, trail run in the summer and tour via trolley all year round. It is a town in which you can take in a minor league baseball game or a roller derby match. It's Manchester and it's a great place to call home. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Manchester, NH

Finding an apartment in Manchester that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Manchester 1 BedroomsManchester 2 BedroomsManchester 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsManchester 3 BedroomsManchester Apartments with Balcony
Manchester Apartments with GarageManchester Apartments with GymManchester Apartments with Hardwood FloorsManchester Apartments with ParkingManchester Apartments with Pool
Manchester Apartments with Washer-DryerManchester Dog Friendly ApartmentsManchester Furnished ApartmentsManchester Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MABrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MA
Haverhill, MAArlington, MAWoburn, MAWatertown Town, MALawrence, MAPeabody, MALexington, MANorwood, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Manchester

Apartments Near Colleges

Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of MusicBoston College
Boston University