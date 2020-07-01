All apartments in Wake Forest
Location

407 West Cedar Avenue, Wake Forest, NC 27587

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1873 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
cats allowed
Ranch Home in Wake Forest Historic District
3br, 2ba + Bonus can be 4th bedroom (Currently a spare bedroom, office, weight room combo)
$1850/mo (rent includes yard maintenance, and washer/dryer)
No HOA
Dogs ok! No restrictions.
Schools: Heritage ES, Heritage MS, Wake Forest HS
Fresh Paint throughout!
U-Shaped Driveway
Large Fenced 1/2 acre wooded lot
True dead end street in mature beautiful neighborhood
Walking distance to downtown, the seminary campus, pelicans snowballs, the boarder restaurant, and much more!
New WF Joyner Park Community Center (free rec card at this address) with an indoor track, weight rack, cardio equipment, and open gym times just down the street!
Close to New Wake Forest Holding Park Community Pool

Kitchen: Granite Countertops, real wood cabinets, French Door fridge with ice/water in the door, low profile microwave, cook top, stand mixer shelf, wall oven, huge walk-in pantry

Laundry Room: Includes front load washer/dryer, huge folding table, and space for hampers

Living Room: Huge decorative fireplace, large room with multiple furniture set-up scenarios

Entry Way: Cute Front porch room for rocking chairs, Pella Storm Door, Tiled Flooring, and coat closet

Basement: Huge Space with custom wood look concrete floors, has its own separate entrance, and room for a pool table, office, workout area, or multiple different setups.

Call/Text 239-223-5599

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 West Cedar Avenue have any available units?
407 West Cedar Avenue has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 407 West Cedar Avenue have?
Some of 407 West Cedar Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 407 West Cedar Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
407 West Cedar Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 West Cedar Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 407 West Cedar Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 407 West Cedar Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 407 West Cedar Avenue offers parking.
Does 407 West Cedar Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 407 West Cedar Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 West Cedar Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 407 West Cedar Avenue has a pool.
Does 407 West Cedar Avenue have accessible units?
No, 407 West Cedar Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 407 West Cedar Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 407 West Cedar Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 407 West Cedar Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 407 West Cedar Avenue has units with air conditioning.
