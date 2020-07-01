407 West Cedar Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool pool table cats allowed

Ranch Home in Wake Forest Historic District

3br, 2ba + Bonus can be 4th bedroom (Currently a spare bedroom, office, weight room combo)

$1850/mo (rent includes yard maintenance, and washer/dryer)

No HOA

Dogs ok! No restrictions.

Schools: Heritage ES, Heritage MS, Wake Forest HS

Fresh Paint throughout!

U-Shaped Driveway

Large Fenced 1/2 acre wooded lot

True dead end street in mature beautiful neighborhood

Walking distance to downtown, the seminary campus, pelicans snowballs, the boarder restaurant, and much more!

New WF Joyner Park Community Center (free rec card at this address) with an indoor track, weight rack, cardio equipment, and open gym times just down the street!

Close to New Wake Forest Holding Park Community Pool



Kitchen: Granite Countertops, real wood cabinets, French Door fridge with ice/water in the door, low profile microwave, cook top, stand mixer shelf, wall oven, huge walk-in pantry



Laundry Room: Includes front load washer/dryer, huge folding table, and space for hampers



Living Room: Huge decorative fireplace, large room with multiple furniture set-up scenarios



Entry Way: Cute Front porch room for rocking chairs, Pella Storm Door, Tiled Flooring, and coat closet



Basement: Huge Space with custom wood look concrete floors, has its own separate entrance, and room for a pool table, office, workout area, or multiple different setups.



Call/Text 239-223-5599