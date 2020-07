Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill courtyard internet access playground

Discover this beautiful suburb right outside of Charlotte with Signal Hill. Located in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood these apartments feature several amenities from the pool, to the playground, to the shaded picnic area, Signal Hill Apartments has it all.