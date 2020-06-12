/
3 bedroom apartments
38 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Statesville, NC
116 Quail Springs Road
116 Quail Springs Rd, Statesville, NC
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,440 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1308 Forest Park Drive
1308 Forest Park Drive, Statesville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1485 sqft
Lovely updated all brick three bed, two bath ranch. Pet Friendly! All breeds welcome. You'll love the modern kitchen with granite counter tops, tile back splash and stainless appliances.
205 Armfield Street
205 Armfield Street, Statesville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1258 sqft
***Available Now*** Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath bungalow with covered rocking chair porch. This home features 1.258 sq. ft.
1411 Forest Park Drive
1411 Forest Park Drive, Statesville, NC
Lovely brick home in peaceful wooded setting with tons of space. Updated kitchen with stainless appliances. Updated bathrooms.
639 Harrison Street
639 Harrison Street, Statesville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$950
1340 sqft
Cute front porch welcomes you to this remodeled 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom in established neighborhood. Convenient to shopping dining and Interstates 77 and 40.
619 S Carolina Avenue
619 Carolina Avenue South, Statesville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1632 sqft
Lovely ranch home open design. Fully Furnished. Perfect for corporate rental or temporary living. Newly remodeled one level ranch home with country kitchen. Full kitchen with new appliances and quartz counter tops.
734 Ferndale Drive
734 Ferndale Drive, Statesville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1477 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 734 Ferndale Drive in Statesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Statesville
116 Setter Court
116 Setter Court, Iredell County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1370 sqft
Fully Renovated Ranch on large lot in great Cul-de-sac location. Pet Friendly. All breeds welcome. Enjoy the brand new kitchen with white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Luxury vinyl plank wood flooring throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Statesville
749 Houston Road
749 Houston Road, Iredell County, NC
- Beautiful home in process of a full remodel. Owner is hoping to have the residence ready by end of April (ish).This property has a country setting with porches and lots of old farm house living charm.
110 Foster Ferry Dr.
110 Foster Ferry Rd, Iredell County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
- Beautiful three bedroom, two bathroom, never lived in home. Lots of room for entertaining and nice sized yard. Home is just about ready to occupy. This remarkable residence has an outstanding sitting front porch and concrete drive and sidewalk.
105 Lake Top Lane
105 Laketop Lane, Iredell County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1392 sqft
Three bedroom two bathroom house located in West Iredell. The house has hardwood floors, renovated kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and a large fenced back yard. Gravel driveway and carport for parking.
124 Doe Run Ln
124 Doe Run Lane, Iredell County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2873 sqft
NOTE *** This home is not furnished*** This gorgeous brick home is located in a quiet neighborhood, and offers a huge yard and two garages, one attached and one detached that hold two cars each! There is a spacious bonus room over the detached
218 Shady Cove Road
218 Shady Cove Road, Iredell County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
4630 sqft
Lovely 2-story with Basement on Lake Norman! Main level has Office with built-in desk, Formal Dining, open Kitchen with Breakfast, 2-story Great Room with fireplace & spacious Master Suite with lake views.
169 Branchwood Road
169 Branchwood Road, Iredell County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1299 sqft
Wonderful three bedroom two bathroom home located in North Iredell. The house has all new appliances, fresh coat of paint, and is move in ready.
Results within 10 miles of Statesville
Piedmont Pointe
195 Piedmont Pointe Dr, Mooresville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
1309 sqft
Choose from one of our five spacious and unique floor plans, each with its own individual personality and flare.
Hawthorne at Mooresville
175 Carriage Club Dr, Mooresville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1174 sqft
Close to I-77, these newly renovated floor plans include granite countertops, modern appliances and washer/dryer. On-site you enjoy a fitness center, resort pool, BBQ and picnic area, and plenty of resident social activities.
Langtree Apartments at Lake Norman
150 Landings Dr, Mooresville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,961
1333 sqft
Resort-like amenities including lakeside saltwater pool, health club and waterfront view. Units feature granite countertops, cherry cabinets and specialized finishes. Located minutes from I-77 and Work Creek.
Century Plantation Pointe
106 Plantation Pointe Loop, Mooresville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,579
1236 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom pet-friendly apartments with modern kitchens, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and private patios. Enjoy salt water pool, walking trail, fitness center and bark park. Easy access to local shopping, dining, entertainment, I-77.
121 Coronilla Road
121 Coronilla Road, Mooresville, NC
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in (city/neighborhood)! This spacious home features an (updated,) welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.
7593 Monbo Rd
7593 Monbo Road, Catawba County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1977 sqft
Newly Renovated Home with Land - Property Id: 245435 Newly renovated home including new laminate flooring and new paint and fixtures throughout. New fans and lighting. Open floor plan with lots of living area.
135 High Bluff Circle
135 High Bluff Court, Mooresville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1480 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.
266 Indian Paint Brush Drive
266 Indian Paintbrush Drive, Mooresville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1100 sqft
Come see this beautiful home located in the desirable Cedacroft Subdivision. All pets allowed. $300 per pet per year. Stunning vinyl floors throughout.
114 Rockhopper Lane
114 Rockhopper Ln, Mooresville, NC
Almost new 2 story home in Crosby Woods. Family Room with fireplace, main floor study, and Kitchen features granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and a large island.
224 E. Catawba Avenue
224 East Catawba Avenue, Mooresville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1548 sqft
Enjoy the front porch and large yard of this 1920s home just minutes from all downtown Mooresville has to offer. This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home has central heat and AC, washer and dryer hookups, and includes a refrigerator and stove.
