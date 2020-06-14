Apartment List
/
NC
/
statesville
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:29 AM

20 Apartments for rent in Statesville, NC with garage

Statesville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
116 Quail Springs Road
116 Quail Springs Rd, Statesville, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,849
2440 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,440 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
126 Canada Drive
126 Canada Drive, Statesville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1680 sqft
Be this first to live in this beautiful newly built ranch home with golf course views in Larkin. Fantastic open concept floor plan with gas fireplace in family room. Stainless appliances, granite counters in light, bright kitchen.

1 of 11

Last updated December 10 at 10:05pm
1 Unit Available
734 Ferndale Drive
734 Ferndale Drive, Statesville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1477 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 734 Ferndale Drive in Statesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Statesville

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
329 Knox Farm Road
329 Knox Farm Road, Iredell County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1566 sqft
SPACE SPACE SPACE!! Enjoy this charming 3 Br./2Ba. home on large lot. Approximately 1 acre of the 5.1 acres is usable land. Home has a fenced yard, deck, porch and a garage shop with extra storage.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 08:20am
1 Unit Available
124 Doe Run Ln
124 Doe Run Lane, Iredell County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2873 sqft
NOTE *** This home is not furnished*** This gorgeous brick home is located in a quiet neighborhood, and offers a huge yard and two garages, one attached and one detached that hold two cars each! There is a spacious bonus room over the detached
Results within 10 miles of Statesville
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
13 Units Available
Century Plantation Pointe
106 Plantation Pointe Loop, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,017
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,579
1236 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom pet-friendly apartments with modern kitchens, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and private patios. Enjoy salt water pool, walking trail, fitness center and bark park. Easy access to local shopping, dining, entertainment, I-77.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
20 Units Available
Langtree Apartments at Lake Norman
150 Landings Dr, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,179
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,961
1333 sqft
Resort-like amenities including lakeside saltwater pool, health club and waterfront view. Units feature granite countertops, cherry cabinets and specialized finishes. Located minutes from I-77 and Work Creek.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 08:20am
Morrison Plantation
1 Unit Available
169 Singleton Rd
169 Singleton Road, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1050 sqft
Stunning 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with garage in Morrison Plantation! Walking distance to Harris Teeter and many shops and restaurants.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Morrison Plantation
1 Unit Available
202 Welton Way
202 Welton Way, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1056 sqft
Morrison Plantation Townhome - 2 bedroom 2.5 bath town home located in Morrison Plantation. Gas fireplace in living room. Fenced backyard. One car garage. Close to restaurants, shopping, recreational areas, No pets (RLNE2844239)

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Reed Creek
1 Unit Available
102 Easy Street
102 Easy Street, Mooresville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2176 sqft
Welcome to Easy Street! Spacious home with side-load garage in a great location close to I-77, shopping and restaurants. Cooking will be a delight in the kitchen with granite counters, gas stove and S/S appliances.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
129 Eden Avenue
129 Eden Avenue, Iredell County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2205 sqft
Welcome home! Built in 2018, so still has that new construction appeal! This home offers 4 beds, 2.5 baths, and over 2200 SQ FT.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Morrison Plantation
1 Unit Available
191 Singleton Road
191 Singleton Road, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
All brick townhome in convenient Morrison Plantation. This residence offers 2 bedrooms with private baths and walk-in closets. Fenced patio offers privacy for entertaining.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
127 Beam Drive
127 Beam Drive, Mooresville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1560 sqft
Beautiful new construction home completed May 2020 in small private neighborhood, corner lot. This 3 bedroom with loft/bonus area, 2.5 bath home offers a bright open floor plan.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
145 E Beacon Drive E
145 Beacon Dr, Mooresville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1782 sqft
Call Owner @ 980-428-3733 for appointments. Its a Brand New Townhome Unit #1007E

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
141 Walmsley Place
141 Walmsley Road, Mooresville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1940 sqft
Location, Location Location!! 3 Br, 2 Bath with a fenced yard in walking distance to shopping , min to I 77, in a subdivision with pool, tennis courts and walking trails.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
203 Blossom Ridge Drive
203 Blossom Ridge Drive, Mooresville, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,450
3547 sqft
Well maintained 2-story home with just over 3,500 sq/ft For Rent in the popular Byers Creek community! Main level has Foyer entry that leads to an Office, Formal Dining Room with wainscoting, open Great Room with gas log fireplace, gourmet Kitchen

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
107 Vincent Place - 103
107 Vincent Pl, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1053 sqft
Be the first to call North Main Village home! Accepting applications now on these brand new, luxurious 2 bed/2 bath condominiums.

1 of 18

Last updated April 29 at 10:15pm
1 Unit Available
142 Green Dragon Court
142 Green Dragon Court, Mooresville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1108 sqft
Well maintained RANCH home in downtown Mooresville For Rent! Freshly painted interior, new carpet in bedrooms, new laminate floor in Great Room, new granite counters in Kitchen, newer stainless appliances and newer light fixtures! Floor Plan has

1 of 13

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
Morrison Plantation
1 Unit Available
108 Bibry Way
108 Bibry Way, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1152 sqft
WALKABLE!!! 2 BR 2 1/2 bath townhome for rent. Approximately 1150 sq ft heated living area w/ nice private patio and 1 car garage. Centrally located in Morrison Plantation neighborhood. Multiple grocery stores, restaurants/bars, banks, etc.

1 of 41

Last updated April 25 at 04:00pm
1 Unit Available
442 Greenbay Road
442 Greenbay Road, Iredell County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
3400 sqft
Price quoted is for a 30 day rental until April 1st, 2020. Property is a short term rental and is available for shorter rental period than 30 days - contact agent for more details.
City Guide for Statesville, NC

Welcome to Smalltown, USA! Statesville, located in the middle of the state of North Carolina, is a pleasant community. This apartment guide should give you a decent insight into the local renter life. You might not be a local yet, but that doesn’t mean you can’t learn the local ropes.

Statesville is centrally located at the intersection of Interstates 77 and 40, which makes it a fairly convenient commute to many other larger North Carolina cities. The town itself is a little over 40 miles from both Charlotte to the south and Winston-Salem to the east. Largely a safe, tight-knit, and family-friendly community, Statesville was the recipient of the 1997 and 2009 National Civic League’s All-America City Award.

To the east of the city center and Interstate 77, between Salisbury Highway and Interstate 40, there is plenty of new development in the form of cheap apartments and townhomes. These rentals come with tons of amenities, such as a gym, swimming pool, and clubhouse.

North and south of the city center, you’ll find more settled communities. Homeowners dominate the real estate market around here, though, so it might be a bit harder to find yourself a rental. You may find the occasional rental property in a small apartment complex or house for rent. In particular, north Statesville around the Crossroads Center mall has a number of rentals available in both older and newer buildings. Prices in these areas are slightly higher than other Statesville neighborhoods.

If you’re dead set on moving in to west Statesville, check out the area west of the airport along Hickory Highway. Here, you can finddesirable apartment rentals and rental homes.

Because it’s a small community, you may have trouble finding apartment rentals under special circumstances. For instance, furnished apartments and short-term leases are harder to come by in Statesville. Some new developments may accommodate these special circumstances, but you should allow yourself plenty of time to locate them. However, many Statesville apartment rentals are pet friendly, so you shouldn’t have too much trouble finding a home for your four-legged friend.

So welcome to Statesville! Enjoy all that this friendly community has to offer! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Statesville, NC

Statesville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Statesville 2 BedroomsStatesville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsStatesville 3 BedroomsStatesville Apartments with Balcony
Statesville Apartments with GarageStatesville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsStatesville Apartments with ParkingStatesville Apartments with Pool
Statesville Apartments with Washer-DryerStatesville Dog Friendly ApartmentsStatesville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SC
Kernersville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCRural Hall, NC
Denver, NCThomasville, NCBelmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Mitchell Community CollegeYork Technical College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College