/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:22 AM
28 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Statesville, NC
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 06:37am
2 Units Available
Signal Hill Apartments
138 Signal Hill Dr, Statesville, NC
1 Bedroom
$740
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover this beautiful suburb right outside of Charlotte with Signal Hill.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 06:14am
4 Units Available
Bella Vista
502 Russell Street, Statesville, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$735
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$825
875 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bella Vista in Statesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 06:40am
1 Unit Available
Foxcroft Apartments
1010 Foxcroft Lane, Statesville, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$835
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Foxcroft Apartments in Statesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 16
Last updated July 8 at 05:03pm
1 Unit Available
815 E Front Street
815 East Front Street, Statesville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1389 sqft
*Available Aug. 5. Do not disturb current tenants. Showings allowed Saturday afternoons only. Contact Listing agents. Pictures taken prior to current tenant.* Adorable 3 bedroom home was completely renovated and updated 18 months ago.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
543 Woodlawn Drive
543 Woodlawn Drive, Statesville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
776 sqft
Move - in Ready Duplex available conveniently located near I-77. Freshly painted and newer flooring. Kitchen with lots of cabinet space and appliances. Level yard. Covered front porch perfect for enjoying the Carolina Weather.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
628 Hartness Road
628 Hartness Road, Statesville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1381 sqft
GREAT LOCATION ... easy and quick access to I-40, Forest Heights Shopping Center, Iredell Memorial Hospital, Brookdale Shopping Center and schools. Ranch style, one level home.
Results within 5 miles of Statesville
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
253 Overcash Road
253 Overcash Road, Iredell County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1256 sqft
- Nice 3 bedroom, two bathroom Modular home. Located just outside of Downtown Troutman. Close to freeway access, schools and shopping centers. Lots of property and a quiet location. Good proximity to everything.
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
218 Shady Cove Road
218 Shady Cove Road, Iredell County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
4630 sqft
Lovely 2-story with Basement on Lake Norman! Main level has Office with built-in desk, Formal Dining, open Kitchen with Breakfast, 2-story Great Room with fireplace & spacious Owner Suite with lake views.
Results within 10 miles of Statesville
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
21 Units Available
Langtree Apartments at Lake Norman
150 Landings Dr, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,170
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,378
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1333 sqft
Resort-like amenities including lakeside saltwater pool, health club and waterfront view. Units feature granite countertops, cherry cabinets and specialized finishes. Located minutes from I-77 and Work Creek.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
13 Units Available
Century Plantation Pointe
106 Plantation Pointe Loop, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$933
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,551
1236 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom pet-friendly apartments with modern kitchens, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and private patios. Enjoy salt water pool, walking trail, fitness center and bark park. Easy access to local shopping, dining, entertainment, I-77.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
25 Units Available
Hawthorne at Mooresville
175 Carriage Club Dr, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$980
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1174 sqft
Close to I-77, these newly renovated floor plans include granite countertops, modern appliances and washer/dryer. On-site you enjoy a fitness center, resort pool, BBQ and picnic area, and plenty of resident social activities.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Piedmont Pointe
195 Piedmont Pointe Dr, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
1309 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,124
1358 sqft
Choose from one of our five spacious and unique floor plans, each with its own individual personality and flare.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
2 Units Available
Country Club Apartments
900 W Wilson Ave, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$975
970 sqft
Country Club Apartments, beautifully designed apartments located close to the I-77 and just a short drive to Charlotte, NC, is the perfect place to call home. Our two-story apartment community features a host of desired amenities and tenant services.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 07:13am
1 Unit Available
224 E. Catawba Avenue
224 East Catawba Avenue, Mooresville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1548 sqft
Enjoy the front porch and large yard of this 1920s home just minutes from all downtown Mooresville has to offer. This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home has central heat and AC, washer and dryer hookups, and includes a refrigerator and stove.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3078 OLD US Highway 70
3078 Old US Highway 70, Rowan County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1728 sqft
- This is beautiful piece of property just outsided of downtown Cleveland. The home sits on just over one acre with privacy. Hme has three bedrooms and one office. The kitchen has a great deal of storage and is open to the great room.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
146-D Marakery Road
146 Marakery Rd, Mooresville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1320 sqft
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Town Home In MGSD with Community Pool! - Beautiful move in ready 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome in Mooresville Graded School District. Convenient location. Community pool. Neutral colors. (RLNE4779746)
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
323 McCrary Road
323 Mccrary Road, Iredell County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$3,195
4051 sqft
Absolutely STUNNING home w/casual elegance located in one of the most tranquil and picturesque lakefront neighborhoods of Mooresville.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 07:13am
1 Unit Available
111 Lynnbrook Ln
111 Lynnbrook Lane, Iredell County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2400 sqft
WATERFRONT home with DOCK in Mooresville! Rare opportunity for waterfront living on a deep cove with covered dock and large pie ~Enjoy Peace of Mind and a Suite of Conveniences - Our Resident Benefits Package is a monthly service that helps you
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
610 S Main St, Unit 28
610 S Main St, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$975
1100 sqft
610 S Main St, Unit 28 - Property Id: 96571 Affordable living in Downtown Mooresville. Walking distance to restaurants. APPOINTMENTS available or have any questions, please contact us by email through our website for appointment: www.600southmain.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
127 Beam Drive
127 Beam Drive, Mooresville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1560 sqft
Beautiful new construction home completed May 2020 in small private neighborhood, corner lot. This 3 bedroom with loft/bonus area, 2.5 bath home offers a bright open floor plan.
1 of 13
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
128 Evelyn Ln
128 Evelyn Lane, Iredell County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1514 sqft
128 Evelyn Ln, Mooresville, NC 28117 - No Cats Allowed (RLNE5738444)
1 of 18
Last updated April 29 at 10:15pm
1 Unit Available
142 Green Dragon Court
142 Green Dragon Court, Mooresville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1108 sqft
Well maintained RANCH home in downtown Mooresville For Rent! Freshly painted interior, new carpet in bedrooms, new laminate floor in Great Room, new granite counters in Kitchen, newer stainless appliances and newer light fixtures! Floor Plan has
1 of 29
Last updated April 1 at 05:55am
1 Unit Available
431 W Statesville Ave
431 West Statesville Avenue, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
431 W Statesville Ave Available 04/13/20 New home with Plenty of Room - Older home with a lot of charm! Spacious rooms, an archway in the living room, granite countertops in the kitchen and a laundry/mudroom leading to the back yard, all with
1 of 13
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
Morrison Plantation
108 Bibry Way
108 Bibry Way, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1152 sqft
WALKABLE!!! 2 BR 2 1/2 bath townhome for rent. Approximately 1150 sq ft heated living area w/ nice private patio and 1 car garage. Centrally located in Morrison Plantation neighborhood. Multiple grocery stores, restaurants/bars, banks, etc.
Similar Pages
Statesville 2 BedroomsStatesville 3 BedroomsStatesville Apartments with BalconyStatesville Apartments with Garage
Statesville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsStatesville Apartments with ParkingStatesville Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SC
Kernersville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCRural Hall, NC