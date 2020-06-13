Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

29 Apartments for rent in Statesville, NC with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:22am
3 Units Available
Signal Hill Apartments
138 Signal Hill Dr, Statesville, NC
1 Bedroom
$595
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover this beautiful suburb right outside of Charlotte with Signal Hill.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
205 Armfield Street
205 Armfield Street, Statesville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1258 sqft
***Available Now*** Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath bungalow with covered rocking chair porch. This home features 1.258 sq. ft.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1308 Forest Park Drive
1308 Forest Park Drive, Statesville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1485 sqft
Lovely updated all brick three bed, two bath ranch. Pet Friendly! All breeds welcome. You'll love the modern kitchen with granite counter tops, tile back splash and stainless appliances.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
639 Harrison Street
639 Harrison Street, Statesville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$950
1340 sqft
Cute front porch welcomes you to this remodeled 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom in established neighborhood. Convenient to shopping dining and Interstates 77 and 40.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
619 S Carolina Avenue
619 Carolina Avenue South, Statesville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1632 sqft
Lovely ranch home open design. Fully Furnished. Perfect for corporate rental or temporary living. Newly remodeled one level ranch home with country kitchen. Full kitchen with new appliances and quartz counter tops.
Results within 5 miles of Statesville

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
329 Knox Farm Road
329 Knox Farm Road, Iredell County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1566 sqft
SPACE SPACE SPACE!! Enjoy this charming 3 Br./2Ba. home on large lot. Approximately 1 acre of the 5.1 acres is usable land. Home has a fenced yard, deck, porch and a garage shop with extra storage.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
749 Houston Road
749 Houston Road, Iredell County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1610 sqft
- Beautiful home in process of a full remodel. Owner is hoping to have the residence ready by end of April (ish).This property has a country setting with porches and lots of old farm house living charm.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
110 Foster Ferry Dr.
110 Foster Ferry Rd, Iredell County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1500 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
- Beautiful three bedroom, two bathroom, never lived in home. Lots of room for entertaining and nice sized yard. Home is just about ready to occupy. This remarkable residence has an outstanding sitting front porch and concrete drive and sidewalk.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
124 Doe Run Ln
124 Doe Run Lane, Iredell County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2873 sqft
NOTE *** This home is not furnished*** This gorgeous brick home is located in a quiet neighborhood, and offers a huge yard and two garages, one attached and one detached that hold two cars each! There is a spacious bonus room over the detached

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
218 Shady Cove Road
218 Shady Cove Road, Iredell County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
4630 sqft
Lovely 2-story with Basement on Lake Norman! Main level has Office with built-in desk, Formal Dining, open Kitchen with Breakfast, 2-story Great Room with fireplace & spacious Master Suite with lake views.
Results within 10 miles of Statesville
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
Langtree Apartments at Lake Norman
150 Landings Dr, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,179
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,961
1333 sqft
Resort-like amenities including lakeside saltwater pool, health club and waterfront view. Units feature granite countertops, cherry cabinets and specialized finishes. Located minutes from I-77 and Work Creek.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Piedmont Pointe
195 Piedmont Pointe Dr, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$872
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
1309 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Choose from one of our five spacious and unique floor plans, each with its own individual personality and flare.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
22 Units Available
Hawthorne at Mooresville
175 Carriage Club Dr, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$880
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1174 sqft
Close to I-77, these newly renovated floor plans include granite countertops, modern appliances and washer/dryer. On-site you enjoy a fitness center, resort pool, BBQ and picnic area, and plenty of resident social activities.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
2 Units Available
Country Club Apartments
900 W Wilson Ave, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$975
970 sqft
Country Club Apartments, beautifully designed apartments located close to the I-77 and just a short drive to Charlotte, NC, is the perfect place to call home. Our two-story apartment community features a host of desired amenities and tenant services.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
13 Units Available
Century Plantation Pointe
106 Plantation Pointe Loop, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,028
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,579
1236 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom pet-friendly apartments with modern kitchens, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and private patios. Enjoy salt water pool, walking trail, fitness center and bark park. Easy access to local shopping, dining, entertainment, I-77.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
224 E. Catawba Avenue
224 East Catawba Avenue, Mooresville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1548 sqft
Enjoy the front porch and large yard of this 1920s home just minutes from all downtown Mooresville has to offer. This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home has central heat and AC, washer and dryer hookups, and includes a refrigerator and stove.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
121 Coronilla Road
121 Coronilla Road, Mooresville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
3368 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in (city/neighborhood)! This spacious home features an (updated,) welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sunridge
1 Unit Available
181 Forest Ridge Rd
181 Forest Ridge Road, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1669 sqft
Two bedroom townhome - Beautiful two bedroom town home just minutes away from everything. Freeway access is just around the corner and the new Costco and Sports store are also minutes away. Lowes corporate is a quick drive.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Reed Creek
1 Unit Available
102 Easy Street
102 Easy Street, Mooresville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2176 sqft
Welcome to Easy Street! Spacious home with side-load garage in a great location close to I-77, shopping and restaurants. Cooking will be a delight in the kitchen with granite counters, gas stove and S/S appliances.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Morrison Plantation
1 Unit Available
191 Singleton Road
191 Singleton Road, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
All brick townhome in convenient Morrison Plantation. This residence offers 2 bedrooms with private baths and walk-in closets. Fenced patio offers privacy for entertaining.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Reed Creek
1 Unit Available
141 Talbert Town Loop
141 Talbert Town Loop, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1677 sqft
Meticulously maintained 2-story townhome near downtown Mooresville For Rent.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
203 Blossom Ridge Drive
203 Blossom Ridge Drive, Mooresville, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,450
3547 sqft
Well maintained 2-story home with just over 3,500 sq/ft For Rent in the popular Byers Creek community! Main level has Foyer entry that leads to an Office, Formal Dining Room with wainscoting, open Great Room with gas log fireplace, gourmet Kitchen

1 of 18

Last updated April 29 at 10:15pm
1 Unit Available
142 Green Dragon Court
142 Green Dragon Court, Mooresville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1108 sqft
Well maintained RANCH home in downtown Mooresville For Rent! Freshly painted interior, new carpet in bedrooms, new laminate floor in Great Room, new granite counters in Kitchen, newer stainless appliances and newer light fixtures! Floor Plan has

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
167 Portstown Way
167 Portestown Way, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
1056 sqft
167 Portstown Way;Cute 2Br, townhome Community has pool and walking trails! - Location! Cute 2 bedroom 1.
City Guide for Statesville, NC

Welcome to Smalltown, USA! Statesville, located in the middle of the state of North Carolina, is a pleasant community. This apartment guide should give you a decent insight into the local renter life. You might not be a local yet, but that doesn’t mean you can’t learn the local ropes.

Statesville is centrally located at the intersection of Interstates 77 and 40, which makes it a fairly convenient commute to many other larger North Carolina cities. The town itself is a little over 40 miles from both Charlotte to the south and Winston-Salem to the east. Largely a safe, tight-knit, and family-friendly community, Statesville was the recipient of the 1997 and 2009 National Civic League’s All-America City Award.

To the east of the city center and Interstate 77, between Salisbury Highway and Interstate 40, there is plenty of new development in the form of cheap apartments and townhomes. These rentals come with tons of amenities, such as a gym, swimming pool, and clubhouse.

North and south of the city center, you’ll find more settled communities. Homeowners dominate the real estate market around here, though, so it might be a bit harder to find yourself a rental. You may find the occasional rental property in a small apartment complex or house for rent. In particular, north Statesville around the Crossroads Center mall has a number of rentals available in both older and newer buildings. Prices in these areas are slightly higher than other Statesville neighborhoods.

If you’re dead set on moving in to west Statesville, check out the area west of the airport along Hickory Highway. Here, you can finddesirable apartment rentals and rental homes.

Because it’s a small community, you may have trouble finding apartment rentals under special circumstances. For instance, furnished apartments and short-term leases are harder to come by in Statesville. Some new developments may accommodate these special circumstances, but you should allow yourself plenty of time to locate them. However, many Statesville apartment rentals are pet friendly, so you shouldn’t have too much trouble finding a home for your four-legged friend.

So welcome to Statesville! Enjoy all that this friendly community has to offer! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Statesville, NC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Statesville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

