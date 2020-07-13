/
apartments with pool
17 Apartments for rent in Statesville, NC with pool
2 Units Available
Signal Hill Apartments
138 Signal Hill Dr, Statesville, NC
1 Bedroom
$740
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover this beautiful suburb right outside of Charlotte with Signal Hill.
1 Unit Available
Foxcroft Apartments
1010 Foxcroft Lane, Statesville, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$835
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Foxcroft Apartments in Statesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Statesville
1 Unit Available
143 Valley Glen Drive
143 Valley Glen Drive, Iredell County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1337 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,337 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Results within 10 miles of Statesville
21 Units Available
Langtree Apartments at Lake Norman
150 Landings Dr, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,170
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,378
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1333 sqft
Resort-like amenities including lakeside saltwater pool, health club and waterfront view. Units feature granite countertops, cherry cabinets and specialized finishes. Located minutes from I-77 and Work Creek.
13 Units Available
Century Plantation Pointe
106 Plantation Pointe Loop, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$933
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,551
1236 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom pet-friendly apartments with modern kitchens, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and private patios. Enjoy salt water pool, walking trail, fitness center and bark park. Easy access to local shopping, dining, entertainment, I-77.
24 Units Available
Hawthorne at Mooresville
175 Carriage Club Dr, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$980
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1174 sqft
Close to I-77, these newly renovated floor plans include granite countertops, modern appliances and washer/dryer. On-site you enjoy a fitness center, resort pool, BBQ and picnic area, and plenty of resident social activities.
3 Units Available
Piedmont Pointe
195 Piedmont Pointe Dr, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
1309 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,124
1358 sqft
Choose from one of our five spacious and unique floor plans, each with its own individual personality and flare.
2 Units Available
Country Club Apartments
900 W Wilson Ave, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$975
970 sqft
Country Club Apartments, beautifully designed apartments located close to the I-77 and just a short drive to Charlotte, NC, is the perfect place to call home. Our two-story apartment community features a host of desired amenities and tenant services.
1 Unit Available
146-D Marakery Road
146 Marakery Rd, Mooresville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1320 sqft
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Town Home In MGSD with Community Pool! - Beautiful move in ready 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome in Mooresville Graded School District. Convenient location. Community pool. Neutral colors. (RLNE4779746)
1 Unit Available
135 High Bluff Circle
135 High Bluff Court, Mooresville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1480 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.
1 Unit Available
138 E Morehouse Avenue
138 East Morehouse Avenue, Mooresville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1468 sqft
1.5 story home in the popular Water Oak community in Mooresville For Rent! Main level has Living Room that is open to the Dining area, Kitchen with eating bar, Laundry Closet and 2 Bedrooms that share a Full Bathroom.
1 Unit Available
146 Marakery Road
146 Marakery Road, Mooresville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1320 sqft
Beautiful move in ready 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome in Mooresville Graded School District. Convenient location. Community pool. Neutral colors.
1 Unit Available
167 Portstown Way
167 Portestown Way, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
1056 sqft
167 Portstown Way;Cute 2Br, townhome Community has pool and walking trails! - Location! Cute 2 bedroom 1.
1 Unit Available
125 Summerwood Drive
125 Summerwood Dr, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1360 sqft
Wonderful Mooresville Location! Convenient to shopping, restaurants and interstate. Spacious Great Room features gas log fireplace and wood laminate flooring. Kitchen includes Breakfast Bar/Island. Refrigerator also included.
1 Unit Available
107 Kensington St
107 Kensington Street, Mooresville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1548 sqft
Mooresville 3 Bedroom Home for rent near Lake Norman High School - Popular Saussy Burbank Home For Rent in Water Oak! Floor plan has main level with entry into large Great Room with gas log fireplace, Dining area, open Kitchen and Laundry Closet
1 Unit Available
125 Stumpy Creek Rd
125 Stumpy Creek Road, Iredell County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1723 sqft
Beautiful well maintained 3-bedroom 2-bath ranch home furnished with an in-ground pool in Mooresville! Split floor plan offers foyer at entry. Living room with fireplace, dining room with table that seats up to 12.
1 Unit Available
2680 Southern Breeze Road
2680 Southern Breeze, Lake Norman of Catawba, NC
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2332 sqft
3 bedroom, 2.5 bath water front home on Lake Norman, with private dock! Escape to this updated lake home located in a quiet area of the lake.
