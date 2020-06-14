Apartment List
33 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Statesville, NC

Finding an apartment in Statesville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 06:13pm
3 Units Available
Signal Hill Apartments
138 Signal Hill Dr, Statesville, NC
1 Bedroom
$595
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover this beautiful suburb right outside of Charlotte with Signal Hill.

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
412 Reynolda Drive
412 Reynolda Drive, Statesville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$895
862 sqft
Beautiful Ranch style home located in Statesville! This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home features beautiful wood floors and tile. Bathroom has tile surround and updated fixtures. Kitchen is equip with stainless steel appliances and lots of cabinet space.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
126 Canada Drive
126 Canada Drive, Statesville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1680 sqft
Be this first to live in this beautiful newly built ranch home with golf course views in Larkin. Fantastic open concept floor plan with gas fireplace in family room. Stainless appliances, granite counters in light, bright kitchen.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1308 Forest Park Drive
1308 Forest Park Drive, Statesville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1485 sqft
Lovely updated all brick three bed, two bath ranch. Pet Friendly! All breeds welcome. You'll love the modern kitchen with granite counter tops, tile back splash and stainless appliances.

Last updated June 14 at 12:33am
1 Unit Available
318 Brevard Street
318 Brevard Street, Statesville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$779
1420 sqft
This charming ranch style home has been recently renovated and updated. This home features a cozy interior.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1411 Forest Park Drive
1411 Forest Park Drive, Statesville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2451 sqft
Lovely brick home in peaceful wooded setting with tons of space. Updated kitchen with stainless appliances. Updated bathrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Statesville

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
105 Lake Top Lane
105 Laketop Lane, Iredell County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1392 sqft
Three bedroom two bathroom house located in West Iredell. The house has hardwood floors, renovated kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and a large fenced back yard. Gravel driveway and carport for parking.

Last updated June 14 at 12:33am
1 Unit Available
124 Doe Run Ln
124 Doe Run Lane, Iredell County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2873 sqft
NOTE *** This home is not furnished*** This gorgeous brick home is located in a quiet neighborhood, and offers a huge yard and two garages, one attached and one detached that hold two cars each! There is a spacious bonus room over the detached

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
218 Shady Cove Road
218 Shady Cove Road, Iredell County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
4630 sqft
Lovely 2-story with Basement on Lake Norman! Main level has Office with built-in desk, Formal Dining, open Kitchen with Breakfast, 2-story Great Room with fireplace & spacious Master Suite with lake views.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
169 Branchwood Road
169 Branchwood Road, Iredell County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1299 sqft
Wonderful three bedroom two bathroom home located in North Iredell. The house has all new appliances, fresh coat of paint, and is move in ready.
Results within 10 miles of Statesville
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
22 Units Available
Hawthorne at Mooresville
175 Carriage Club Dr, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$955
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1174 sqft
Close to I-77, these newly renovated floor plans include granite countertops, modern appliances and washer/dryer. On-site you enjoy a fitness center, resort pool, BBQ and picnic area, and plenty of resident social activities.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
Century Plantation Pointe
106 Plantation Pointe Loop, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,017
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,579
1236 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom pet-friendly apartments with modern kitchens, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and private patios. Enjoy salt water pool, walking trail, fitness center and bark park. Easy access to local shopping, dining, entertainment, I-77.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
20 Units Available
Langtree Apartments at Lake Norman
150 Landings Dr, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,179
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,961
1333 sqft
Resort-like amenities including lakeside saltwater pool, health club and waterfront view. Units feature granite countertops, cherry cabinets and specialized finishes. Located minutes from I-77 and Work Creek.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
4 Units Available
Piedmont Pointe
195 Piedmont Pointe Dr, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$872
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
1309 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Choose from one of our five spacious and unique floor plans, each with its own individual personality and flare.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
2 Units Available
Country Club Apartments
900 W Wilson Ave, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$975
970 sqft
Country Club Apartments, beautifully designed apartments located close to the I-77 and just a short drive to Charlotte, NC, is the perfect place to call home. Our two-story apartment community features a host of desired amenities and tenant services.

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
121 Coronilla Road
121 Coronilla Road, Mooresville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
3368 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in (city/neighborhood)! This spacious home features an (updated,) welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
114 Rockhopper Lane
114 Rockhopper Ln, Mooresville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2414 sqft
Almost new 2 story home in Crosby Woods. Family Room with fireplace, main floor study, and Kitchen features granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and a large island.

Last updated June 14 at 12:33am
Morrison Plantation
1 Unit Available
169 Singleton Rd
169 Singleton Road, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1050 sqft
Stunning 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with garage in Morrison Plantation! Walking distance to Harris Teeter and many shops and restaurants.

Last updated June 14 at 12:33am
1 Unit Available
224 E. Catawba Avenue
224 East Catawba Avenue, Mooresville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1548 sqft
Enjoy the front porch and large yard of this 1920s home just minutes from all downtown Mooresville has to offer. This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home has central heat and AC, washer and dryer hookups, and includes a refrigerator and stove.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
135 Cliffview Lane
135 Cliffview Lane, Iredell County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1040 sqft
njoy peace and quiet in this 3 bed, 2 bath home located in Oakbrook subdivision. This .60 acre lot (with no HOA) includes a large backyard with woods on both sides providing privacy and the potential for gardening, play or entertainment.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
70 Spencer Ave
70 Spencer Ave, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$750
840 sqft
70 Spencer; Cute home across the street from Magla Park - Spacious 1 bedroom home that is move in ready. New carpet in living room and new laminate flooring in foyer.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Morrison Plantation
1 Unit Available
202 Welton Way
202 Welton Way, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1056 sqft
Morrison Plantation Townhome - 2 bedroom 2.5 bath town home located in Morrison Plantation. Gas fireplace in living room. Fenced backyard. One car garage. Close to restaurants, shopping, recreational areas, No pets (RLNE2844239)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7593 Monbo Rd
7593 Monbo Road, Catawba County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1977 sqft
Newly Renovated Home with Land - Property Id: 245435 Newly renovated home including new laminate flooring and new paint and fixtures throughout. New fans and lighting. Open floor plan with lots of living area.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
610 S Main St, Unit 28
610 S Main St, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$975
1100 sqft
610 S Main St, Unit 28 - Property Id: 96571 Affordable living in Downtown Mooresville. Walking distance to restaurants. APPOINTMENTS available or have any questions, please contact us by email through our website for appointment: www.600southmain.
City Guide for Statesville, NC

Welcome to Smalltown, USA! Statesville, located in the middle of the state of North Carolina, is a pleasant community. This apartment guide should give you a decent insight into the local renter life. You might not be a local yet, but that doesn’t mean you can’t learn the local ropes.

Statesville is centrally located at the intersection of Interstates 77 and 40, which makes it a fairly convenient commute to many other larger North Carolina cities. The town itself is a little over 40 miles from both Charlotte to the south and Winston-Salem to the east. Largely a safe, tight-knit, and family-friendly community, Statesville was the recipient of the 1997 and 2009 National Civic League’s All-America City Award.

To the east of the city center and Interstate 77, between Salisbury Highway and Interstate 40, there is plenty of new development in the form of cheap apartments and townhomes. These rentals come with tons of amenities, such as a gym, swimming pool, and clubhouse.

North and south of the city center, you’ll find more settled communities. Homeowners dominate the real estate market around here, though, so it might be a bit harder to find yourself a rental. You may find the occasional rental property in a small apartment complex or house for rent. In particular, north Statesville around the Crossroads Center mall has a number of rentals available in both older and newer buildings. Prices in these areas are slightly higher than other Statesville neighborhoods.

If you’re dead set on moving in to west Statesville, check out the area west of the airport along Hickory Highway. Here, you can finddesirable apartment rentals and rental homes.

Because it’s a small community, you may have trouble finding apartment rentals under special circumstances. For instance, furnished apartments and short-term leases are harder to come by in Statesville. Some new developments may accommodate these special circumstances, but you should allow yourself plenty of time to locate them. However, many Statesville apartment rentals are pet friendly, so you shouldn’t have too much trouble finding a home for your four-legged friend.

So welcome to Statesville! Enjoy all that this friendly community has to offer! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Statesville, NC

Finding an apartment in Statesville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

