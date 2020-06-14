Apartment List
/
NC
/
statesville
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:06 PM

11 Apartments for rent in Statesville, NC with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Statesville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
412 Reynolda Drive
412 Reynolda Drive, Statesville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$895
862 sqft
Beautiful Ranch style home located in Statesville! This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home features beautiful wood floors and tile. Bathroom has tile surround and updated fixtures. Kitchen is equip with stainless steel appliances and lots of cabinet space.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
205 Armfield Street
205 Armfield Street, Statesville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1258 sqft
***Available Now*** Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath bungalow with covered rocking chair porch. This home features 1.258 sq. ft.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
619 S Carolina Avenue
619 Carolina Avenue South, Statesville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1632 sqft
Lovely ranch home open design. Fully Furnished. Perfect for corporate rental or temporary living. Newly remodeled one level ranch home with country kitchen. Full kitchen with new appliances and quartz counter tops.
Results within 5 miles of Statesville

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
105 Lake Top Lane
105 Laketop Lane, Iredell County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1392 sqft
Three bedroom two bathroom house located in West Iredell. The house has hardwood floors, renovated kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and a large fenced back yard. Gravel driveway and carport for parking.
Results within 10 miles of Statesville
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
13 Units Available
Century Plantation Pointe
106 Plantation Pointe Loop, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$970
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,579
1236 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom pet-friendly apartments with modern kitchens, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and private patios. Enjoy salt water pool, walking trail, fitness center and bark park. Easy access to local shopping, dining, entertainment, I-77.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
20 Units Available
Langtree Apartments at Lake Norman
150 Landings Dr, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,179
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,961
1333 sqft
Resort-like amenities including lakeside saltwater pool, health club and waterfront view. Units feature granite countertops, cherry cabinets and specialized finishes. Located minutes from I-77 and Work Creek.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
2 Units Available
Country Club Apartments
900 W Wilson Ave, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$975
970 sqft
Country Club Apartments, beautifully designed apartments located close to the I-77 and just a short drive to Charlotte, NC, is the perfect place to call home. Our two-story apartment community features a host of desired amenities and tenant services.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
Morrison Plantation
1 Unit Available
169 Singleton Rd
169 Singleton Road, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1050 sqft
Stunning 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with garage in Morrison Plantation! Walking distance to Harris Teeter and many shops and restaurants.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Reed Creek
1 Unit Available
102 Easy Street
102 Easy Street, Mooresville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2176 sqft
Welcome to Easy Street! Spacious home with side-load garage in a great location close to I-77, shopping and restaurants. Cooking will be a delight in the kitchen with granite counters, gas stove and S/S appliances.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
107 Vincent Place - 103
107 Vincent Pl, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1053 sqft
Be the first to call North Main Village home! Accepting applications now on these brand new, luxurious 2 bed/2 bath condominiums.

1 of 33

Last updated March 9 at 09:53pm
1 Unit Available
125 Summerwood Drive
125 Summerwood Dr, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1360 sqft
Wonderful Mooresville Location! Convenient to shopping, restaurants and interstate. Spacious Great Room features gas log fireplace and wood laminate flooring. Kitchen includes Breakfast Bar/Island. Refrigerator also included.
City Guide for Statesville, NC

Welcome to Smalltown, USA! Statesville, located in the middle of the state of North Carolina, is a pleasant community. This apartment guide should give you a decent insight into the local renter life. You might not be a local yet, but that doesn’t mean you can’t learn the local ropes.

Statesville is centrally located at the intersection of Interstates 77 and 40, which makes it a fairly convenient commute to many other larger North Carolina cities. The town itself is a little over 40 miles from both Charlotte to the south and Winston-Salem to the east. Largely a safe, tight-knit, and family-friendly community, Statesville was the recipient of the 1997 and 2009 National Civic League’s All-America City Award.

To the east of the city center and Interstate 77, between Salisbury Highway and Interstate 40, there is plenty of new development in the form of cheap apartments and townhomes. These rentals come with tons of amenities, such as a gym, swimming pool, and clubhouse.

North and south of the city center, you’ll find more settled communities. Homeowners dominate the real estate market around here, though, so it might be a bit harder to find yourself a rental. You may find the occasional rental property in a small apartment complex or house for rent. In particular, north Statesville around the Crossroads Center mall has a number of rentals available in both older and newer buildings. Prices in these areas are slightly higher than other Statesville neighborhoods.

If you’re dead set on moving in to west Statesville, check out the area west of the airport along Hickory Highway. Here, you can finddesirable apartment rentals and rental homes.

Because it’s a small community, you may have trouble finding apartment rentals under special circumstances. For instance, furnished apartments and short-term leases are harder to come by in Statesville. Some new developments may accommodate these special circumstances, but you should allow yourself plenty of time to locate them. However, many Statesville apartment rentals are pet friendly, so you shouldn’t have too much trouble finding a home for your four-legged friend.

So welcome to Statesville! Enjoy all that this friendly community has to offer! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Statesville, NC

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Statesville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Statesville 2 BedroomsStatesville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsStatesville 3 BedroomsStatesville Apartments with Balcony
Statesville Apartments with GarageStatesville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsStatesville Apartments with ParkingStatesville Apartments with Pool
Statesville Apartments with Washer-DryerStatesville Dog Friendly ApartmentsStatesville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SC
Kernersville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCRural Hall, NC
Denver, NCThomasville, NCBelmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Mitchell Community CollegeYork Technical College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College