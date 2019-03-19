All apartments in Stallings
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2008 Cantrell Court

2008 Cantrell Ct · No Longer Available
Location

2008 Cantrell Ct, Stallings, NC 28104

Amenities

PLEASE USE WAZE FOR TURN-BY-TURN DIRECTIONS. Built in 2018, this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home offers 1,959 sq ft of living space and is ready to move in. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and car garage. Private back patio with a large yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2008 Cantrell Court have any available units?
2008 Cantrell Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stallings, NC.
What amenities does 2008 Cantrell Court have?
Some of 2008 Cantrell Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2008 Cantrell Court currently offering any rent specials?
2008 Cantrell Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2008 Cantrell Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2008 Cantrell Court is pet friendly.
Does 2008 Cantrell Court offer parking?
Yes, 2008 Cantrell Court offers parking.
Does 2008 Cantrell Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2008 Cantrell Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2008 Cantrell Court have a pool?
No, 2008 Cantrell Court does not have a pool.
Does 2008 Cantrell Court have accessible units?
No, 2008 Cantrell Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2008 Cantrell Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2008 Cantrell Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2008 Cantrell Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2008 Cantrell Court does not have units with air conditioning.
