/
/
union county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:41 AM
216 Apartments for rent in Union County, NC📍
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
9 Units Available
Flagstone at Indian Trail Apartments
1101 Flagstone Ln, Indian Trail, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,151
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1179 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with private patios/balconies, washer/dryer hookups and outside storage. Community amenities include playground, pool with sundeck, indoor gym, outdoor fitness trail and dog park with agility equipment. Online portal for easy payments.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
Contact for Availability
Ardmore at Price
242 Price Street, Waxhaw, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,250
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1614 sqft
BRAND NEW APARTMENT HOMES LEASING JULY 2020!Ardmore at Price is apartment living for the modern dweller, supremely located and packed with amenities for every dynamic lifestyle!
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
1 Unit Available
705 Evans Manor Drive
705 Evans Manor Drive, Weddington, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
3425 sqft
4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home with large bonus room. Family room with gas fireplace, open to breakfast area and kitchen. Dining room is open to living room. Private home office near main entry.
1 of 38
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
3821 Litchfield Drive
3821 Litchfield Drive, Waxhaw, NC
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
4063 sqft
Amazing home with 4500+ s.f. and 3rd floor guest suite with bedroom, full bath and bonus room! This fantastic 3-STORY, 4500+ s.f. home is in Lawson subdivision and is assigned to award-winning Cuthbertson schools! Home has 5 BRs + TWO BONUS rooms, 4.
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
4500 Lawrence Daniel Drive
4500 Lawrence Daniel Drive, Stallings, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,125
3056 sqft
$400 off a 12 month term or $900.00 off a 20 month term with a 7/31 or sooner start date! Beautiful, spacious 3000+ sq foot home in the Woodbridge community with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath.
1 of 29
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
4018 Shadow Pines Circle
4018 Shadow Pines Circle, Indian Trail, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2901 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
2138 Vecchio Drive
2138 Vecchio Dr, Monroe, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1923 sqft
All that this house needs is your personal stamp to make it into a true home. Recently built, this home has loads to offer and complements any style of decor since a neutral color scheme is available throughout the home.
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Lake Park
6619 Courtland Street
6619 Courtland Street, Lake Park, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,135
2171 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
1204 Juddson Drive
1204 Juddson Dr, Wesley Chapel, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,075
2322 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 35
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1005 Eddisbury Cove
1005 Eddisbury Cv, Wesley Chapel, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1816 sqft
**NOTE: The property is not furnished!This adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home resides in the newly sought after Millbridge community!The living and dining room combo features a gas fireplace and tons of natural lighting that brightens the room.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
116-D Walnut St
116 Walnut St, Monroe, NC
Studio
$800
2 Bedrooms
Ask
- (RLNE5975338)
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
149 Douglas Cir
149 Douglas Circle, Wingate, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1913 sqft
- (RLNE5975336)
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
217 Grover Moore
217 Grover Moore Place, Indian Trail, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1190 sqft
Beautiful redone brick home quiet neighborhood - Property Id: 49194 Totally redone brick home hardwood floor‘s fresh paint inside and out .
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
11000 King George Ln
11000 King George Lane, Union County, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
**This is indicative of a property you can own through Landis PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE TENANT*** Own a home like this one through the Landis Homeownership program.
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
7904 Spanish Oaks Drive
7904 Spanish Oaks Drive, Waxhaw, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,799
2528 sqft
7904 Spanish Oaks Drive-CB - LOVELY 2-story home in Oaks at Providence subdivision. This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home has a formal living room and dining room, granite counter tops, NEW paint / carpet with hardwood floors throughout the main level.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
618 W Phifer Street, Monroe NC 28110-
618 West Phifer Street, Monroe, NC
2 Bedrooms
$875
780 sqft
- (RLNE4980849)
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2109 Majestic Poplar Drive
2109 Majestic Poplar Drive, Waxhaw, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
2204 sqft
2109 Majestic Poplar Drive Available 08/06/20 Beautiful Ranch minutes from downtown Waxhaw! - Must see this perfectly maintained home in Waxhaw! This beauty has 4 bedrooms,3 baths, great room with fireplace, sunroom, beautifully landscaped fenced
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
319 Dexter Place
319 Dexter Place, Union County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1151 sqft
Immaculate 3bed, 2bath ranch with garage & fenced yard! Appliances Included! - Pet-Friendly! Freshly-Painted and new flooring throughout! Clean! Immaculate! One-story 3bed, 2bath home with fireplace & open floor plan! Kitchen Appliances included.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Beacon Hills
8505 Beacon Hills Rd
8505 Beacon Hills Road, Indian Trail, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1250 sqft
8505 Beacon Hills Rd Available 09/09/20 Indian Trail Ranch! - Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch located on nice natural lot, great deck for grilling and socializing with fenced yard.
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2001 Beckwith Ln
2001 Beckwith Lane, Waxhaw, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2526 sqft
2001 Beckwith Lane, Waxhaw, NC 28173 - Waxhaw/ Harrison Park Spacious 3 bed / 2.5 bath home with plenty of space for everyone. 1-car garage with electric opener.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
509 Evergreen Place
509 Evergreen Place, Monroe, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1320 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5014 Hemby Commons Parkway
5014 Hemby Commons Parkway, Indian Trail, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
2342 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2424 Damascus Drive
2424 Damascus Drive, Indian Trail, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,599
1920 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1021 Skillbeck Road
1021 Skillbeck Road, Indian Trail, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
2000 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 2,000 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Union County area include York Technical College, Catawba College, Catawba Valley Community College, Central Piedmont Community College, and Davidson College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NCColumbia, SCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCFlorence, SC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCWaxhaw, NCMonroe, NCLake Park, NCStallings, NCPineville, NCHarrisburg, NC