3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:31 PM
101 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Stallings, NC
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Callonwood
1 Unit Available
1040 Tabard Lane
1040 Tabard Lane, Stallings, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1454 sqft
Fabulous end unit Townhome in Matthews! - Gorgeous and full of light. You do not want to miss this one. Upon entering you are greeted with stunning hardwoods, open kitchen and large living area.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Callonwood
1 Unit Available
1208 Woodglen Lane
1208 Woodglen Lane, Stallings, NC
Larger 4 Bedroom Home in Indian Trail/Matthews Area - Subdivision: Callonwood Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 3.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
546 Butternut Ln
546 Butternut Lane, Stallings, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2028 sqft
Stainless appliances recently added in kitchen. Beautiful 1.5 story home with sweet country feel resting on almost 1/2 acre with 2 car garage. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths at approx. 2000 Square feet.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1216 Stallings Road
1216 Stallings Road, Stallings, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1500 sqft
Single Fam Full Brick Ranch on nice corner lot. Home features 3 bdrm, 2 full bath. Many recent updates. $1395 monthly, minimum 1 year lease. Dog considered. Tenant responsible for utilities & yard. Good Credit required.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
322 Willow Wood Court
322 Willow Wood Ct, Stallings, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1785 sqft
Tenant occupied, no showings before 7/7, applications encouraged. Only 2 years old! Executive town home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and a 1 car garage. Beautiful hardwood flooring downstairs.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Fairfield Plantation
1 Unit Available
6708 Brookgreen Terrace
6708 Brookgreen Terrace, Stallings, NC
Great 4 Bedroom Ranch in Matthews - Union County! - Beautiful ranch available now in Matthews. The home offers four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Large living room with fireplace, dining room and kitchen; all with tile flooring.
Last updated April 14 at 05:20am
1 Unit Available
1431 Morningside Meadow Lane
1431 Morningside Meadow Lane, Stallings, NC
Price Drop!!! Come rent a true jewel tucked away in a cul-de-sac in the desirable Morningside community has just been listed for rent.
Results within 1 mile of Stallings
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
The Heathers
1 Unit Available
2321 Heathershire Lane
2321 Heathershire Lane, Matthews, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
2036 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1745280 Beautiful two story 3 bedroom home and 2.5 baths located in the highly desired Heathers Subdivision.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6906 Dandelion Court
6906 Dandelion Court, Hemby Bridge, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,526
1134 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Providence Estates East
1 Unit Available
3262 Mannington Drive
3262 Mannington Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1385 sqft
Spacious Townhome located in the "Willomere" Community! - Move-in ready 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, pristine Townhome! Lots of natural light, and wood laminate throughout the home.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Crismark
1 Unit Available
3000 Chimney Wood Trl
3000 Chimney Wood Trail, Indian Trail, NC
Beautiful Indian Trail home completely renovated with wood floors, granite counter with tiled backsplash, new designer paint colors and luxurious carpeting.
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
Providence Estates East
1 Unit Available
7412 Lamplighter Close Drive
7412 Lamplighter Close Drive, Charlotte, NC
Great location, near shopping, dining and YMCA. Desirable Matthews Neighborhood. Kitchen has plenty of counter and cabinet space and stainless steel appliances. Gas log fireplace in Family Room.
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
Providence Estates East
1 Unit Available
3302 Darlington Road
3302 Darlington Road, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
2411 sqft
Stunning Master down 3 bedroom 3 bath home in Matthews Ridge. The house features hardwood floors in the living area, a kitchen with granite counter tops and an island.
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
3805 Monticello Street
3805 Monticello Street, Indian Trail, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1499 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
6020 HAMPSTEAD POND Lane
6020 Hampstead Pond Ln, Weddington, NC
Brand New Beautiful 4 BR 3.5 BA 2-Story Open Floor Plan home in Convenient Matthews! Steps away from Syskey YMCA, shopping, dining and entertaining. Double door Master. Master Bath with Walk-in Shower.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Providence Estates East
1 Unit Available
1642 Candlewood Ridge Lane
1642 Candlewood Ridge Lane, Charlotte, NC
Location Location! Highly desirable neighborhood in Matthews! You will be greeted by a rocking chair front porch. This lovely 4 bed, 2.5 bath home features new LVP flooring and tile on main level, new carpet upstairs and new paint throughout.
Last updated February 7 at 06:10pm
1 Unit Available
5049 Poplar Glen Drive
5049 Poplar Glen Drive, Indian Trail, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1236 sqft
Welcome home! Enjoy the convenience of single level living with an attached garage.
Results within 5 miles of Stallings
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Flagstone at Indian Trail Apartments
1101 Flagstone Ln, Indian Trail, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,463
1179 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with private patios/balconies, washer/dryer hookups and outside storage. Community amenities include playground, pool with sundeck, indoor gym, outdoor fitness trail and dog park with agility equipment. Online portal for easy payments.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
Ballantyne West
17 Units Available
Promenade Park
11115 Shadow Grove Cir, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1575 sqft
Just north of I-485 and south of the Ballantyne Commons Parkway. Community packed with amenities including a pool, dog park and media room. Apartments have in-unit laundry and granite counters.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
Marshbrooke
38 Units Available
Sardis Place at Matthews
2808 Cross Point Cir, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,312
1252 sqft
Sardis Place at Matthews offers easy commuting with access to Interstate 485. Apartments feature wood-style flooring, brushed-nickel hardware on new cabinetry and granite countertops. There are two resort-style swimming pools and a fitness center.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
Providence Country Club
42 Units Available
Lantower Waverly
6101 Ardrey Kell Road, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,796
1479 sqft
Amenity-rich community just outside the I-485 beltway south of Charlotte. These residences on the former Matthews Family Farm offer granite counters, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Relax poolside or workout in the gym.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
Ballantyne West
48 Units Available
The Sawyer Providence Farm
6408 Providence Farm Lane, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1591 sqft
Offering one-, two- and three-bedroom units, this community offers beautiful scenery and ample amenities. Units include open floor plans, ample natural light, gas fireplaces, quartz countertops and spacious bathrooms.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
Matthew's Reserve
1315 Cameron Matthews Dr, Matthews, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1266 sqft
Luxury community has green space, mature trees, ample sidewalks, pool and 24-hour gym. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony and bathtub. Located in Matthews, close to parks, shopping and more.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Oxford Hunt
25 Units Available
Providence Court
8110 Providence Court Ln, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1372 sqft
Recently renovated, lush landscaping and options to customize. Take advantage of custom cabinetry and the choice of stainless steel or black kitchen appliances. Sparkling pool, 24-hour gym, tennis court and car wash area.