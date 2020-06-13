Apartment List
/
NC
/
stallings
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:21 AM

220 Apartments for rent in Stallings, NC with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
546 Butternut Ln
546 Butternut Lane, Stallings, NC
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2028 sqft
Stainless appliances recently added in kitchen. Beautiful 1.5 story home with sweet country feel resting on almost 1/2 acre with 2 car garage. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths at approx. 2000 Square feet.

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Callonwood
1 Unit Available
1208 Woodglen Lane
1208 Woodglen Lane, Stallings, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2564 sqft
Larger 4 Bedroom Home in Indian Trail/Matthews Area - Subdivision: Callonwood Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 3.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
322 Willow Wood Court
322 Willow Wood Ct, Stallings, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1785 sqft
Tenant occupied, no showings before 7/7, applications encouraged. Only 2 years old! Executive town home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and a 1 car garage. Beautiful hardwood flooring downstairs.

1 of 28

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Fairfield Plantation
1 Unit Available
6708 Brookgreen Terrace
6708 Brookgreen Terrace, Stallings, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1909 sqft
Great 4 Bedroom Ranch in Matthews - Union County! - Beautiful ranch available now in Matthews. The home offers four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Large living room with fireplace, dining room and kitchen; all with tile flooring.

1 of 33

Last updated April 14 at 05:20am
1 Unit Available
1431 Morningside Meadow Lane
1431 Morningside Meadow Lane, Stallings, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,900
3080 sqft
Price Drop!!! Come rent a true jewel tucked away in a cul-de-sac in the desirable Morningside community has just been listed for rent.
Results within 1 mile of Stallings
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
14 Units Available
Provenza at Indian Trail
1021 Glenn Valley Lane, Indian Trail, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,192
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,486
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom apartments in Indian Trail community, near I-74, Sun Valley theater, shopping and dining. Modern kitchens, granite counters, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, fitness center, bbq/grill, walking trails. Only 15 minutes from Charlotte.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
The Heathers
1 Unit Available
2321 Heathershire Lane
2321 Heathershire Lane, Matthews, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
2036 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1745280 Beautiful two story 3 bedroom home and 2.5 baths located in the highly desired Heathers Subdivision.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6906 Dandelion Court
6906 Dandelion Court, Hemby Bridge, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,526
1134 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Results within 5 miles of Stallings
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Paces Pointe Apartment Homes
10501 Paces Ave, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$883
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,243
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1336 sqft
This property offers easy access to Matthews Township Shopping Center. There's also a volleyball court, fire pit, clubhouse and 24-hour gym on the property. Units are recently renovated and feature fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Flagstone at Indian Trail Apartments
1101 Flagstone Ln, Indian Trail, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,112
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,463
1179 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with private patios/balconies, washer/dryer hookups and outside storage. Community amenities include playground, pool with sundeck, indoor gym, outdoor fitness trail and dog park with agility equipment. Online portal for easy payments.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Providence Country Club
71 Units Available
The Links Rea Farms
7420 N Rea Park Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,185
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1345 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1775 sqft
These larger apartments and townhomes. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and hardwood style flooring. Two pools, an entertainment suite, and a sports lounge on-site. Near area parks and highways.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Oxford Hunt
24 Units Available
Providence Court
8110 Providence Court Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$985
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1372 sqft
Recently renovated, lush landscaping and options to customize. Take advantage of custom cabinetry and the choice of stainless steel or black kitchen appliances. Sparkling pool, 24-hour gym, tennis court and car wash area.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Ballantyne West
17 Units Available
Promenade Park
11115 Shadow Grove Cir, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,230
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1295 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1575 sqft
Just north of I-485 and south of the Ballantyne Commons Parkway. Community packed with amenities including a pool, dog park and media room. Apartments have in-unit laundry and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
East Forest
25 Units Available
The Madison
7815 Calibre Crossing Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$955
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1431 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with full-size washer/dryer, intrusion alarm system, large closets, wall-to-wall carpeting and stainless steel appliances in some homes. Parking available to all and private garages are available.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Marshbrooke
37 Units Available
Sardis Place at Matthews
2808 Cross Point Cir, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$947
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,037
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,312
1252 sqft
Sardis Place at Matthews offers easy commuting with access to Interstate 485. Apartments feature wood-style flooring, brushed-nickel hardware on new cabinetry and granite countertops. There are two resort-style swimming pools and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Wessex Square
18 Units Available
Bexley at Springs Farm
3300 Open Field Lane, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,004
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located at the corner of Providence Road and Highway 51 across from the Arboretum Shopping Center, Bexley at Springs Farm sets the standard for convenient and elegant living in South Charlotte.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
19 Units Available
Briley
10731 Surrey Green Lane, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,274
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,582
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your new home at Briley. Our brand new community is an unprecedented top-tier apartment community in the delightful town of Matthews.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Providence Country Club
42 Units Available
Lantower Waverly
6101 Ardrey Kell Road, Charlotte, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,210
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1189 sqft
Amenity-rich community just outside the I-485 beltway south of Charlotte. These residences on the former Matthews Family Farm offer granite counters, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Relax poolside or workout in the gym.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Beverly Crest
20 Units Available
The Arboretum
7700 Arboretum Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1247 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units with large balconies/patios, vinyl flooring, and extra storage. Pet-friendly community close to the Arboretum Shopping Center and Colonel Francis Beatty Park.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Ballantyne West
48 Units Available
The Sawyer Providence Farm
6408 Providence Farm Lane, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,201
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,612
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1591 sqft
Offering one-, two- and three-bedroom units, this community offers beautiful scenery and ample amenities. Units include open floor plans, ample natural light, gas fireplaces, quartz countertops and spacious bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
20 Units Available
Fountains Matthews
10624 Parrish Avenue, Matthews, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,267
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1071 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom apartments with gourmet kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Enjoy saltwater pool, fitness center, fire pit and bbq/grill. LEED certified community 15 minutes from Uptown Charlotte. Near I-485, US-74, NC-51.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
11 Units Available
Matthew's Reserve
1315 Cameron Matthews Dr, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,120
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1266 sqft
Luxury community has green space, mature trees, ample sidewalks, pool and 24-hour gym. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony and bathtub. Located in Matthews, close to parks, shopping and more.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Sardis Woods
18 Units Available
Crest at Greylyn
9415 Lucy Jane Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$925
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units have nine to 12-foot ceilings, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Residents can enjoy outdoor living with pool, courtyard, playground, BBQ/grill, and dog park. Gym, yoga/pilates studio, clubhouse. Dry cleaning valet.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Matthews Pointe
1700 Chambers Dr, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$905
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
900 sqft
Conveniently located near major employment centers like the Harris Teeter Corporate Offices and Carolinas Medical Center, you'll enjoy these recently renovated apartments featuring hardwood floors, extra storage and granite counters. Pet-friendly with onsite clubhouse.
City Guide for Stallings, NC

The area that today is called Stallings, North Carolina originally attracted settlers in the early 1900's due to the wealth of timber on the surrounding land. The town is named after the Stallings family, the first inhabitants of the area. Interestingly enough, Stallings was not incorporated until 1975. The town's first mayor? That would be Carl "Tip" Stallings.

Stallings, is a small, suburban town just off of Highway 74, located about 14 miles southeast of Charlotte. Matthew Thomas Stallings, a well-known merchant and farmer in his day, lived about 20 miles north in Harrisburg, N.C. but eventually decided to settle in Stallings because of the many promising opportunities for trade in the lumber industry, which to this day remains an integral part of the regional economy. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Stallings, NC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Stallings renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

