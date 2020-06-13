220 Apartments for rent in Stallings, NC with balcony
The area that today is called Stallings, North Carolina originally attracted settlers in the early 1900's due to the wealth of timber on the surrounding land. The town is named after the Stallings family, the first inhabitants of the area. Interestingly enough, Stallings was not incorporated until 1975. The town's first mayor? That would be Carl "Tip" Stallings.
Stallings, is a small, suburban town just off of Highway 74, located about 14 miles southeast of Charlotte. Matthew Thomas Stallings, a well-known merchant and farmer in his day, lived about 20 miles north in Harrisburg, N.C. but eventually decided to settle in Stallings because of the many promising opportunities for trade in the lumber industry, which to this day remains an integral part of the regional economy. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Stallings renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.