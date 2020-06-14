Apartment List
/
NC
/
stallings
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:34 PM

146 Apartments for rent in Stallings, NC with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Stallings renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Callonwood
1 Unit Available
1040 Tabard Lane
1040 Tabard Lane, Stallings, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1454 sqft
Fabulous end unit Townhome in Matthews! - Gorgeous and full of light. You do not want to miss this one. Upon entering you are greeted with stunning hardwoods, open kitchen and large living area.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
546 Butternut Ln
546 Butternut Lane, Stallings, NC
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2028 sqft
Stainless appliances recently added in kitchen. Beautiful 1.5 story home with sweet country feel resting on almost 1/2 acre with 2 car garage. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths at approx. 2000 Square feet.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
322 Willow Wood Court
322 Willow Wood Ct, Stallings, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1785 sqft
Tenant occupied, no showings before 7/7, applications encouraged. Only 2 years old! Executive town home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and a 1 car garage. Beautiful hardwood flooring downstairs.

1 of 33

Last updated April 14 at 05:20am
1 Unit Available
1431 Morningside Meadow Lane
1431 Morningside Meadow Lane, Stallings, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,900
3080 sqft
Price Drop!!! Come rent a true jewel tucked away in a cul-de-sac in the desirable Morningside community has just been listed for rent.
Results within 1 mile of Stallings

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Crismark
1 Unit Available
3000 Chimney Wood Trl
3000 Chimney Wood Trail, Indian Trail, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
2550 sqft
Beautiful Indian Trail home completely renovated with wood floors, granite counter with tiled backsplash, new designer paint colors and luxurious carpeting.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:38pm
The Heathers
1 Unit Available
2321 Heathershire Lane
2321 Heathershire Lane, Matthews, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
2036 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1745280 Beautiful two story 3 bedroom home and 2.5 baths located in the highly desired Heathers Subdivision.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 03:38pm
Providence Estates East
1 Unit Available
3302 Darlington Road
3302 Darlington Road, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
2411 sqft
Stunning Master down 3 bedroom 3 bath home in Matthews Ridge. The house features hardwood floors in the living area, a kitchen with granite counter tops and an island.
Results within 5 miles of Stallings
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Ballantyne West
46 Units Available
The Sawyer Providence Farm
6408 Providence Farm Lane, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,193
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,612
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,271
1591 sqft
Offering one-, two- and three-bedroom units, this community offers beautiful scenery and ample amenities. Units include open floor plans, ample natural light, gas fireplaces, quartz countertops and spacious bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Beverly Crest
20 Units Available
The Arboretum
7700 Arboretum Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$992
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1247 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units with large balconies/patios, vinyl flooring, and extra storage. Pet-friendly community close to the Arboretum Shopping Center and Colonel Francis Beatty Park.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Providence Country Club
71 Units Available
The Links Rea Farms
7420 N Rea Park Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,190
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1345 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1775 sqft
These larger apartments and townhomes. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and hardwood style flooring. Two pools, an entertainment suite, and a sports lounge on-site. Near area parks and highways.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Marshbrooke
38 Units Available
Sardis Place at Matthews
2808 Cross Point Cir, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$947
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,067
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,312
1252 sqft
Sardis Place at Matthews offers easy commuting with access to Interstate 485. Apartments feature wood-style flooring, brushed-nickel hardware on new cabinetry and granite countertops. There are two resort-style swimming pools and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
15 Units Available
Paces Pointe Apartment Homes
10501 Paces Ave, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$887
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,196
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1336 sqft
This property offers easy access to Matthews Township Shopping Center. There's also a volleyball court, fire pit, clubhouse and 24-hour gym on the property. Units are recently renovated and feature fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
9 Units Available
Flagstone at Indian Trail Apartments
1101 Flagstone Ln, Indian Trail, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,112
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,487
1179 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with private patios/balconies, washer/dryer hookups and outside storage. Community amenities include playground, pool with sundeck, indoor gym, outdoor fitness trail and dog park with agility equipment. Online portal for easy payments.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Ballantyne West
15 Units Available
Promenade Park
11115 Shadow Grove Cir, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,230
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1295 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1575 sqft
Just north of I-485 and south of the Ballantyne Commons Parkway. Community packed with amenities including a pool, dog park and media room. Apartments have in-unit laundry and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
East Forest
25 Units Available
The Madison
7815 Calibre Crossing Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$955
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1431 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with full-size washer/dryer, intrusion alarm system, large closets, wall-to-wall carpeting and stainless steel appliances in some homes. Parking available to all and private garages are available.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Providence Country Club
43 Units Available
Lantower Waverly
6101 Ardrey Kell Road, Charlotte, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,198
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,366
1189 sqft
Amenity-rich community just outside the I-485 beltway south of Charlotte. These residences on the former Matthews Family Farm offer granite counters, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Relax poolside or workout in the gym.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
6 Units Available
Matthews Pointe
1700 Chambers Dr, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$905
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
900 sqft
Conveniently located near major employment centers like the Harris Teeter Corporate Offices and Carolinas Medical Center, you'll enjoy these recently renovated apartments featuring hardwood floors, extra storage and granite counters. Pet-friendly with onsite clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Wessex Square
17 Units Available
Bexley at Springs Farm
3300 Open Field Lane, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,004
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located at the corner of Providence Road and Highway 51 across from the Arboretum Shopping Center, Bexley at Springs Farm sets the standard for convenient and elegant living in South Charlotte.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
19 Units Available
Briley
10731 Surrey Green Lane, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,274
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,582
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your new home at Briley. Our brand new community is an unprecedented top-tier apartment community in the delightful town of Matthews.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Sardis Woods
17 Units Available
Crest at Greylyn
9415 Lucy Jane Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$925
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units have nine to 12-foot ceilings, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Residents can enjoy outdoor living with pool, courtyard, playground, BBQ/grill, and dog park. Gym, yoga/pilates studio, clubhouse. Dry cleaning valet.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Providence Country Club
1 Unit Available
5010 MESA VERDE RD
5010 Mesa Verde Road, Charlotte, NC
5 Bedrooms
$3,080
3828 sqft
3828 SQ feet Single Family house - Property Id: 292113 Very nice 5 Bed+1 bonus bedroom, 4 full-Bath full brick home in Stone Creek Ranch. Quiet street end location. Spacious kitchen with granite counter top, island and stainless appliances.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Raintree
1 Unit Available
3221 Windbluff Dr
3221 Windbluff Drive, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2300 sqft
Raintree - Property Id: 119876 4BR 3.5 BT Townhouse with a basement apartment. All hard floors, stainless steel appliances washer dryer included. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/119876 Property Id 119876 (RLNE5818726)

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Providence Country Club
1 Unit Available
6231 Adobe Rd
6231 Adobe Road, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,145
2718 sqft
6231 Adobe Rd Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 4 Bed/2.5 Bath Home in Ballantyne Area! - Lovely home with semi-open concept. Hardwood floors throughout the downstairs. Large living room area which flows right into the kitchen.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
10001 Devereaux Dr
10001 Devereaux Drive, Matthews, NC
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3646 sqft
10001 Devereaux Dr Available 06/15/20 Gorgeous 4 BR 3 BA Home. - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://secure.rently.
City Guide for Stallings, NC

The area that today is called Stallings, North Carolina originally attracted settlers in the early 1900's due to the wealth of timber on the surrounding land. The town is named after the Stallings family, the first inhabitants of the area. Interestingly enough, Stallings was not incorporated until 1975. The town's first mayor? That would be Carl "Tip" Stallings.

Stallings, is a small, suburban town just off of Highway 74, located about 14 miles southeast of Charlotte. Matthew Thomas Stallings, a well-known merchant and farmer in his day, lived about 20 miles north in Harrisburg, N.C. but eventually decided to settle in Stallings because of the many promising opportunities for trade in the lumber industry, which to this day remains an integral part of the regional economy. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Stallings, NC

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Stallings renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Stallings 3 BedroomsStallings Apartments with BalconyStallings Apartments with Garage
Stallings Apartments with Hardwood FloorsStallings Apartments with ParkingStallings Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Stallings Dog Friendly ApartmentsStallings Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NC
Lake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCCherryville, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College