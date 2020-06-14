146 Apartments for rent in Stallings, NC with hardwood floors
The area that today is called Stallings, North Carolina originally attracted settlers in the early 1900's due to the wealth of timber on the surrounding land. The town is named after the Stallings family, the first inhabitants of the area. Interestingly enough, Stallings was not incorporated until 1975. The town's first mayor? That would be Carl "Tip" Stallings.
Stallings, is a small, suburban town just off of Highway 74, located about 14 miles southeast of Charlotte. Matthew Thomas Stallings, a well-known merchant and farmer in his day, lived about 20 miles north in Harrisburg, N.C. but eventually decided to settle in Stallings because of the many promising opportunities for trade in the lumber industry, which to this day remains an integral part of the regional economy. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Stallings renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.