2 bedroom apartments
136 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Stallings, NC
205 Azteca
205 Azteca Drive, Stallings, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1375 sqft
Beautiful condo beautiful area & Pond - Property Id: 306026 NO PETS.
Provenza at Indian Trail
1021 Glenn Valley Lane, Indian Trail, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1070 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom apartments in Indian Trail community, near I-74, Sun Valley theater, shopping and dining. Modern kitchens, granite counters, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, fitness center, bbq/grill, walking trails. Only 15 minutes from Charlotte.
Briley
10731 Surrey Green Lane, Matthews, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,582
1199 sqft
Find your new home at Briley. Our brand new community is an unprecedented top-tier apartment community in the delightful town of Matthews.
Providence Country Club
Lantower Waverly
6101 Ardrey Kell Road, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,486
1189 sqft
Amenity-rich community just outside the I-485 beltway south of Charlotte. These residences on the former Matthews Family Farm offer granite counters, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Relax poolside or workout in the gym.
Ballantyne West
The Sawyer Providence Farm
6408 Providence Farm Lane, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,653
1102 sqft
Offering one-, two- and three-bedroom units, this community offers beautiful scenery and ample amenities. Units include open floor plans, ample natural light, gas fireplaces, quartz countertops and spacious bathrooms.
Fountains Matthews
10624 Parrish Avenue, Matthews, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1071 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom apartments with gourmet kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Enjoy saltwater pool, fitness center, fire pit and bbq/grill. LEED certified community 15 minutes from Uptown Charlotte. Near I-485, US-74, NC-51.
Wessex Square
Bexley at Springs Farm
3300 Open Field Lane, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1078 sqft
Located at the corner of Providence Road and Highway 51 across from the Arboretum Shopping Center, Bexley at Springs Farm sets the standard for convenient and elegant living in South Charlotte.
East Forest
The Madison
7815 Calibre Crossing Dr, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1238 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with full-size washer/dryer, intrusion alarm system, large closets, wall-to-wall carpeting and stainless steel appliances in some homes. Parking available to all and private garages are available.
East Forest
Galleria Village
1616 Galleria Club Ln, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1018 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our Virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Live in the midst of excitement without having to sacrifice comfort at Galleria Village.
Paces Pointe Apartment Homes
10501 Paces Ave, Matthews, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
1028 sqft
This property offers easy access to Matthews Township Shopping Center. There's also a volleyball court, fire pit, clubhouse and 24-hour gym on the property. Units are recently renovated and feature fireplaces.
Providence Country Club
The Links Rea Farms
7420 N Rea Park Ln, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1345 sqft
These larger apartments and townhomes. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and hardwood style flooring. Two pools, an entertainment suite, and a sports lounge on-site. Near area parks and highways.
Oxford Hunt
Providence Court
8110 Providence Court Ln, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1111 sqft
Recently renovated, lush landscaping and options to customize. Take advantage of custom cabinetry and the choice of stainless steel or black kitchen appliances. Sparkling pool, 24-hour gym, tennis court and car wash area.
Marshbrooke
Sardis Place at Matthews
2808 Cross Point Cir, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,088
1036 sqft
Sardis Place at Matthews offers easy commuting with access to Interstate 485. Apartments feature wood-style flooring, brushed-nickel hardware on new cabinetry and granite countertops. There are two resort-style swimming pools and a fitness center.
Ballantyne West
Promenade Park
11115 Shadow Grove Cir, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1295 sqft
Just north of I-485 and south of the Ballantyne Commons Parkway. Community packed with amenities including a pool, dog park and media room. Apartments have in-unit laundry and granite counters.
Hembstead
Legacy Arboretum
1729 Echo Forest Dr, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1230 sqft
The Arboretum Shopping Center is just a three-minute drive from this community, but residents also enjoy themselves at home thanks to the fitness studio, clubhouse and outdoor pool. Units feature plush carpeting and vaulted ceilings.
Matthew's Reserve
1315 Cameron Matthews Dr, Matthews, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1039 sqft
Luxury community has green space, mature trees, ample sidewalks, pool and 24-hour gym. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony and bathtub. Located in Matthews, close to parks, shopping and more.
Beverly Crest
The Arboretum
7700 Arboretum Dr, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
1247 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units with large balconies/patios, vinyl flooring, and extra storage. Pet-friendly community close to the Arboretum Shopping Center and Colonel Francis Beatty Park.
Sardis Woods
Crest at Greylyn
9415 Lucy Jane Ln, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
955 sqft
Units have nine to 12-foot ceilings, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Residents can enjoy outdoor living with pool, courtyard, playground, BBQ/grill, and dog park. Gym, yoga/pilates studio, clubhouse. Dry cleaning valet.
Flagstone at Indian Trail Apartments
1101 Flagstone Ln, Indian Trail, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
971 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with private patios/balconies, washer/dryer hookups and outside storage. Community amenities include playground, pool with sundeck, indoor gym, outdoor fitness trail and dog park with agility equipment. Online portal for easy payments.
Matthews Pointe
1700 Chambers Dr, Matthews, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
900 sqft
Conveniently located near major employment centers like the Harris Teeter Corporate Offices and Carolinas Medical Center, you'll enjoy these recently renovated apartments featuring hardwood floors, extra storage and granite counters. Pet-friendly with onsite clubhouse.
Marshbrooke
Mission Matthews Place
2100 Woodway Hills Dr, Matthews, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1002 sqft
Looking for a new place to call home in Matthews, North Carolina? You've found it at Mission Matthews Place. Our beautiful apartment home community is located just off Independence Blvd.
Provincetowne
10484 Alexander Martin Avenue
10484 Alexander Martin Avenue, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1827 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed/2.5 bath Blakeney Greens Townhome! Hardwood entry area, crown molding, ceramic tile in kitchen/baths. Great room has gas fireplace, dining room, and eat-in kitchen with cherry cabinets & pantry. Nice deck off kitchen.
Marshbrooke
3625 melrose cottage Drive #3625
3625 Melrose Cottage Drive, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1161 sqft
Absolutely adorable townhome in the heart of Matthews. Minutes to downtown Matthews, I-485, Independence Blvd. Newly painted throughout , stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the serenity of your surroundings in the stunning backyard.
Raintree
10210 Rose Meadow Lane
10210 Rose Meadow Lane, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
971 sqft
Spacious South Charlotte 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with views of the Raintree Country Club golf course hole #7.
