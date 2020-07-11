/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:04 AM
143 Apartments for rent in Stallings, NC with washer-dryer
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
205 Azteca
205 Azteca Drive, Stallings, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1375 sqft
Beautiful condo beautiful area & Pond - Property Id: 306026 NO PETS.
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Callonwood
1001 woodglen Lane
1001 Woodglen Lane, Stallings, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1432 sqft
3 BR 2.5 BA 1 Car Detached Garage in a good maintained condition, Stainless Appliances White 42”Cabinets w/Granite Counters & Breakfast Bar … Great Room w/Corner FP Opened Kitchen Dining Area.
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
322 Willow Wood Court
322 Willow Wood Ct, Stallings, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1785 sqft
Tenant occupied, no showings before 7/7, applications encouraged. Only 2 years old! Executive town home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and a 1 car garage. Beautiful hardwood flooring downstairs.
Results within 1 mile of Stallings
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
16 Units Available
Provenza at Indian Trail
1021 Glenn Valley Lane, Indian Trail, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,192
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,486
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,753
1544 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom apartments in Indian Trail community, near I-74, Sun Valley theater, shopping and dining. Modern kitchens, granite counters, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, fitness center, bbq/grill, walking trails. Only 15 minutes from Charlotte.
Results within 5 miles of Stallings
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
65 Units Available
Providence Country Club
The Links Rea Farms
7420 N Rea Park Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,205
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1345 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,335
1775 sqft
These larger apartments and townhomes. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and hardwood style flooring. Two pools, an entertainment suite, and a sports lounge on-site. Near area parks and highways.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
22 Units Available
Ballantyne West
Promenade Park
11115 Shadow Grove Cir, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,270
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1295 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1575 sqft
Just north of I-485 and south of the Ballantyne Commons Parkway. Community packed with amenities including a pool, dog park and media room. Apartments have in-unit laundry and granite counters.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
26 Units Available
Beverly Crest
The Arboretum
7700 Arboretum Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$916
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,316
1247 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units with large balconies/patios, vinyl flooring, and extra storage. Pet-friendly community close to the Arboretum Shopping Center and Colonel Francis Beatty Park.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
42 Units Available
Providence Country Club
Lantower Waverly
6101 Ardrey Kell Road, Charlotte, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$981
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1189 sqft
Amenity-rich community just outside the I-485 beltway south of Charlotte. These residences on the former Matthews Family Farm offer granite counters, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Relax poolside or workout in the gym.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
6 Units Available
Marshbrooke
Mission Matthews Place
2100 Woodway Hills Dr, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for a new place to call home in Matthews, North Carolina? You've found it at Mission Matthews Place. Our beautiful apartment home community is located just off Independence Blvd.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
38 Units Available
East Forest
The Madison
7815 Calibre Crossing Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$899
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
1431 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with full-size washer/dryer, intrusion alarm system, large closets, wall-to-wall carpeting and stainless steel appliances in some homes. Parking available to all and private garages are available.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 11 at 01:00am
21 Units Available
Hembstead
Legacy Arboretum
1729 Echo Forest Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$985
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1440 sqft
The Arboretum Shopping Center is just a three-minute drive from this community, but residents also enjoy themselves at home thanks to the fitness studio, clubhouse and outdoor pool. Units feature plush carpeting and vaulted ceilings.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
25 Units Available
Fountains Matthews
10624 Parrish Avenue, Matthews, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,339
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1071 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom apartments with gourmet kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Enjoy saltwater pool, fitness center, fire pit and bbq/grill. LEED certified community 15 minutes from Uptown Charlotte. Near I-485, US-74, NC-51.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
6 Units Available
East Forest
Galleria Village
1616 Galleria Club Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,166
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,406
1337 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our Virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Live in the midst of excitement without having to sacrifice comfort at Galleria Village.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
14 Units Available
Paces Pointe Apartment Homes
10501 Paces Ave, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$892
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1336 sqft
This property offers easy access to Matthews Township Shopping Center. There's also a volleyball court, fire pit, clubhouse and 24-hour gym on the property. Units are recently renovated and feature fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
9 Units Available
Flagstone at Indian Trail Apartments
1101 Flagstone Ln, Indian Trail, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,151
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1179 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with private patios/balconies, washer/dryer hookups and outside storage. Community amenities include playground, pool with sundeck, indoor gym, outdoor fitness trail and dog park with agility equipment. Online portal for easy payments.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
13 Units Available
Matthew's Reserve
1315 Cameron Matthews Dr, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,205
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1266 sqft
Luxury community has green space, mature trees, ample sidewalks, pool and 24-hour gym. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony and bathtub. Located in Matthews, close to parks, shopping and more.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
19 Units Available
Sardis Woods
Crest at Greylyn
9415 Lucy Jane Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$925
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1289 sqft
Units have nine to 12-foot ceilings, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Residents can enjoy outdoor living with pool, courtyard, playground, BBQ/grill, and dog park. Gym, yoga/pilates studio, clubhouse. Dry cleaning valet.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
23 Units Available
Briley
10731 Surrey Green Lane, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,274
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,582
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your new home at Briley. Our brand new community is an unprecedented top-tier apartment community in the delightful town of Matthews.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
5 Units Available
Matthews Pointe
1700 Chambers Dr, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$930
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
900 sqft
Conveniently located near major employment centers like the Harris Teeter Corporate Offices and Carolinas Medical Center, you'll enjoy these recently renovated apartments featuring hardwood floors, extra storage and granite counters. Pet-friendly with onsite clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
1 Unit Available
East Forest
The Crest At Galleria
1815 Galleria Club Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,045
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from the Galleria Shopping Center. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, dishwasher and walk-in closets. Community includes parking garage, package receiving service, pool and gym.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2609 Bonterra Blvd
2609 Bonterra Blvd, Indian Trail, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1734 sqft
2609 Bonterra Blvd Available 07/17/20 BEAUTIFUL NEW 3 Bedroom Town home Bonterra Village - New home located in the amenity-filled community of Bonterra Village.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
217 Grover Moore
217 Grover Moore Place, Indian Trail, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1190 sqft
Beautiful redone brick home quiet neighborhood - Property Id: 49194 Totally redone brick home hardwood floor‘s fresh paint inside and out .
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Beverly Crest
611 Chorale Court
611 Chorale Court, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2789 sqft
611 Chorale Court Available 07/15/20 Enclave at Beverly Crest - Great S. Charlotte townhome with master down. All appliances, 2 story great room, loft and office space. All formals and private rear courtyard. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5866715)
1 of 39
Last updated July 11 at 01:35am
1 Unit Available
Beverly Crest
6975 Rothchild Drive
6975 Rothchild Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1414 sqft
Don't miss out on the chance to live in this stunning 3BD/2.5BA townhome at the The Preserve at Beverly Crest! New flooring throughout this open floorplan townhome. Gas fireplace in living room. Bright, white kitchen with breakfast bar.
Similar Pages
Stallings 2 BedroomsStallings 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsStallings 3 BedroomsStallings Apartments with Balcony
Stallings Apartments with GarageStallings Apartments with Hardwood FloorsStallings Apartments with ParkingStallings Apartments with Pool