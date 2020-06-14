189 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Stallings, NC
The area that today is called Stallings, North Carolina originally attracted settlers in the early 1900's due to the wealth of timber on the surrounding land. The town is named after the Stallings family, the first inhabitants of the area. Interestingly enough, Stallings was not incorporated until 1975. The town's first mayor? That would be Carl "Tip" Stallings.
Stallings, is a small, suburban town just off of Highway 74, located about 14 miles southeast of Charlotte. Matthew Thomas Stallings, a well-known merchant and farmer in his day, lived about 20 miles north in Harrisburg, N.C. but eventually decided to settle in Stallings because of the many promising opportunities for trade in the lumber industry, which to this day remains an integral part of the regional economy. See more
Finding an apartment in Stallings that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.