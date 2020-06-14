Apartment List
/
NC
/
stallings
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:35 AM

189 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Stallings, NC

Finding an apartment in Stallings that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
546 Butternut Ln
546 Butternut Lane, Stallings, NC
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2028 sqft
Stainless appliances recently added in kitchen. Beautiful 1.5 story home with sweet country feel resting on almost 1/2 acre with 2 car garage. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths at approx. 2000 Square feet.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1216 Stallings Road
1216 Stallings Road, Stallings, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1500 sqft
Single Fam Full Brick Ranch on nice corner lot. Home features 3 bdrm, 2 full bath. Many recent updates. $1395 monthly, minimum 1 year lease. Dog considered. Tenant responsible for utilities & yard. Good Credit required.
Results within 1 mile of Stallings
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
14 Units Available
Provenza at Indian Trail
1021 Glenn Valley Lane, Indian Trail, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,192
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,486
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom apartments in Indian Trail community, near I-74, Sun Valley theater, shopping and dining. Modern kitchens, granite counters, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, fitness center, bbq/grill, walking trails. Only 15 minutes from Charlotte.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
Providence Estates East
1 Unit Available
3302 Darlington Road
3302 Darlington Road, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
2411 sqft
Stunning Master down 3 bedroom 3 bath home in Matthews Ridge. The house features hardwood floors in the living area, a kitchen with granite counter tops and an island.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Crismark
1 Unit Available
3000 Chimney Wood Trl
3000 Chimney Wood Trail, Indian Trail, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
2550 sqft
Beautiful Indian Trail home completely renovated with wood floors, granite counter with tiled backsplash, new designer paint colors and luxurious carpeting.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
6020 HAMPSTEAD POND Lane
6020 Hampstead Pond Ln, Weddington, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2303 sqft
Brand New Beautiful 4 BR 3.5 BA 2-Story Open Floor Plan home in Convenient Matthews! Steps away from Syskey YMCA, shopping, dining and entertaining. Double door Master. Master Bath with Walk-in Shower.

1 of 28

Last updated February 7 at 06:10pm
1 Unit Available
5049 Poplar Glen Drive
5049 Poplar Glen Drive, Indian Trail, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1236 sqft
Welcome home! Enjoy the convenience of single level living with an attached garage.
Results within 5 miles of Stallings
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Providence Country Club
71 Units Available
The Links Rea Farms
7420 N Rea Park Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,190
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1345 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1775 sqft
These larger apartments and townhomes. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and hardwood style flooring. Two pools, an entertainment suite, and a sports lounge on-site. Near area parks and highways.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
East Forest
11 Units Available
Galleria Village
1616 Galleria Club Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$985
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,437
1337 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our Virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Live in the midst of excitement without having to sacrifice comfort at Galleria Village.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Marshbrooke
38 Units Available
Sardis Place at Matthews
2808 Cross Point Cir, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$947
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,067
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,312
1252 sqft
Sardis Place at Matthews offers easy commuting with access to Interstate 485. Apartments feature wood-style flooring, brushed-nickel hardware on new cabinetry and granite countertops. There are two resort-style swimming pools and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Paces Pointe Apartment Homes
10501 Paces Ave, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$887
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,196
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1336 sqft
This property offers easy access to Matthews Township Shopping Center. There's also a volleyball court, fire pit, clubhouse and 24-hour gym on the property. Units are recently renovated and feature fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Flagstone at Indian Trail Apartments
1101 Flagstone Ln, Indian Trail, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,112
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,487
1179 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with private patios/balconies, washer/dryer hookups and outside storage. Community amenities include playground, pool with sundeck, indoor gym, outdoor fitness trail and dog park with agility equipment. Online portal for easy payments.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Ballantyne West
15 Units Available
Promenade Park
11115 Shadow Grove Cir, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,230
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1295 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1575 sqft
Just north of I-485 and south of the Ballantyne Commons Parkway. Community packed with amenities including a pool, dog park and media room. Apartments have in-unit laundry and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
East Forest
25 Units Available
The Madison
7815 Calibre Crossing Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$955
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1431 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with full-size washer/dryer, intrusion alarm system, large closets, wall-to-wall carpeting and stainless steel appliances in some homes. Parking available to all and private garages are available.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Providence Country Club
43 Units Available
Lantower Waverly
6101 Ardrey Kell Road, Charlotte, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,198
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,366
1189 sqft
Amenity-rich community just outside the I-485 beltway south of Charlotte. These residences on the former Matthews Family Farm offer granite counters, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Relax poolside or workout in the gym.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
20 Units Available
Fountains Matthews
10624 Parrish Avenue, Matthews, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,267
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1071 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom apartments with gourmet kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Enjoy saltwater pool, fitness center, fire pit and bbq/grill. LEED certified community 15 minutes from Uptown Charlotte. Near I-485, US-74, NC-51.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
11 Units Available
Matthew's Reserve
1315 Cameron Matthews Dr, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,120
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1266 sqft
Luxury community has green space, mature trees, ample sidewalks, pool and 24-hour gym. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony and bathtub. Located in Matthews, close to parks, shopping and more.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Oxford Hunt
24 Units Available
Providence Court
8110 Providence Court Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$985
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1372 sqft
Recently renovated, lush landscaping and options to customize. Take advantage of custom cabinetry and the choice of stainless steel or black kitchen appliances. Sparkling pool, 24-hour gym, tennis court and car wash area.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Matthews Pointe
1700 Chambers Dr, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$905
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
900 sqft
Conveniently located near major employment centers like the Harris Teeter Corporate Offices and Carolinas Medical Center, you'll enjoy these recently renovated apartments featuring hardwood floors, extra storage and granite counters. Pet-friendly with onsite clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Beverly Crest
20 Units Available
The Arboretum
7700 Arboretum Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$996
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1247 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units with large balconies/patios, vinyl flooring, and extra storage. Pet-friendly community close to the Arboretum Shopping Center and Colonel Francis Beatty Park.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Ballantyne West
46 Units Available
The Sawyer Providence Farm
6408 Providence Farm Lane, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,201
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,612
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,273
1591 sqft
Offering one-, two- and three-bedroom units, this community offers beautiful scenery and ample amenities. Units include open floor plans, ample natural light, gas fireplaces, quartz countertops and spacious bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
Hembstead
24 Units Available
Legacy Arboretum
1729 Echo Forest Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,015
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1443 sqft
The Arboretum Shopping Center is just a three-minute drive from this community, but residents also enjoy themselves at home thanks to the fitness studio, clubhouse and outdoor pool. Units feature plush carpeting and vaulted ceilings.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Wessex Square
18 Units Available
Bexley at Springs Farm
3300 Open Field Lane, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,004
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located at the corner of Providence Road and Highway 51 across from the Arboretum Shopping Center, Bexley at Springs Farm sets the standard for convenient and elegant living in South Charlotte.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
19 Units Available
Briley
10731 Surrey Green Lane, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,274
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,582
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your new home at Briley. Our brand new community is an unprecedented top-tier apartment community in the delightful town of Matthews.
City Guide for Stallings, NC

The area that today is called Stallings, North Carolina originally attracted settlers in the early 1900's due to the wealth of timber on the surrounding land. The town is named after the Stallings family, the first inhabitants of the area. Interestingly enough, Stallings was not incorporated until 1975. The town's first mayor? That would be Carl "Tip" Stallings.

Stallings, is a small, suburban town just off of Highway 74, located about 14 miles southeast of Charlotte. Matthew Thomas Stallings, a well-known merchant and farmer in his day, lived about 20 miles north in Harrisburg, N.C. but eventually decided to settle in Stallings because of the many promising opportunities for trade in the lumber industry, which to this day remains an integral part of the regional economy. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Stallings, NC

Finding an apartment in Stallings that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Stallings 3 BedroomsStallings Apartments with BalconyStallings Apartments with Garage
Stallings Apartments with Hardwood FloorsStallings Apartments with ParkingStallings Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Stallings Dog Friendly ApartmentsStallings Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NC
Lake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCCherryville, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College