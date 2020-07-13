/
pet friendly apartments
171 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Stallings, NC
1 Unit Available
6017 Zinnia Dr
6017 Zinnia Drive, Stallings, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,175
2950 sqft
Spacious 5 Bedroom Home - Spacious 5 bedroom home on private cul-de-sac lot that backs up to woods. Wide open floor plan w/large eat in kitchen,42" cabinets. Dramatic dining room & living room. Gas fireplace in family room.
1 Unit Available
Callonwood
1001 woodglen Lane
1001 Woodglen Lane, Stallings, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1432 sqft
3 BR 2.5 BA 1 Car Detached Garage in a good maintained condition, Stainless Appliances White 42”Cabinets w/Granite Counters & Breakfast Bar … Great Room w/Corner FP Opened Kitchen Dining Area.
1 Unit Available
4010 Lawrence Daniel Drive
4010 Lawrence Daniel Drive, Stallings, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2600 sqft
Come see this wonderful home in the quiet wood bridge subdivision.This home is ready to move in with fresh paint and lots of room to enjoy. Pets welcome with deposit. Application fee (45.00) required for all tenants over 18.
17 Units Available
Provenza at Indian Trail
1021 Glenn Valley Lane, Indian Trail, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,192
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,753
1544 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom apartments in Indian Trail community, near I-74, Sun Valley theater, shopping and dining. Modern kitchens, granite counters, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, fitness center, bbq/grill, walking trails. Only 15 minutes from Charlotte.
1 Unit Available
5049 Poplar Glen Drive
5049 Poplar Glen Drive, Indian Trail, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1236 sqft
Welcome home! Enjoy the convenience of single level living with an attached garage.
39 Units Available
Providence Country Club
Lantower Waverly
6101 Ardrey Kell Road, Charlotte, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,089
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1189 sqft
Amenity-rich community just outside the I-485 beltway south of Charlotte. These residences on the former Matthews Family Farm offer granite counters, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Relax poolside or workout in the gym.
9 Units Available
Flagstone at Indian Trail Apartments
1101 Flagstone Ln, Indian Trail, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,151
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,472
1179 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with private patios/balconies, washer/dryer hookups and outside storage. Community amenities include playground, pool with sundeck, indoor gym, outdoor fitness trail and dog park with agility equipment. Online portal for easy payments.
64 Units Available
Providence Country Club
The Links Rea Farms
7420 N Rea Park Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,195
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1345 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1775 sqft
These larger apartments and townhomes. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and hardwood style flooring. Two pools, an entertainment suite, and a sports lounge on-site. Near area parks and highways.
23 Units Available
Ballantyne West
Promenade Park
11115 Shadow Grove Cir, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,275
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1295 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1575 sqft
Just north of I-485 and south of the Ballantyne Commons Parkway. Community packed with amenities including a pool, dog park and media room. Apartments have in-unit laundry and granite counters.
14 Units Available
Matthew's Reserve
1315 Cameron Matthews Dr, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,215
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1266 sqft
Luxury community has green space, mature trees, ample sidewalks, pool and 24-hour gym. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony and bathtub. Located in Matthews, close to parks, shopping and more.
28 Units Available
Oxford Hunt
Providence Court
8110 Providence Court Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,010
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1372 sqft
Recently renovated, lush landscaping and options to customize. Take advantage of custom cabinetry and the choice of stainless steel or black kitchen appliances. Sparkling pool, 24-hour gym, tennis court and car wash area.
48 Units Available
Ballantyne West
The Sawyer Providence Farm
6408 Providence Farm Lane, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,249
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,662
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,124
1591 sqft
Offering one-, two- and three-bedroom units, this community offers beautiful scenery and ample amenities. Units include open floor plans, ample natural light, gas fireplaces, quartz countertops and spacious bathrooms.
20 Units Available
Hembstead
Legacy Arboretum
1729 Echo Forest Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$985
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1440 sqft
The Arboretum Shopping Center is just a three-minute drive from this community, but residents also enjoy themselves at home thanks to the fitness studio, clubhouse and outdoor pool. Units feature plush carpeting and vaulted ceilings.
14 Units Available
Paces Pointe Apartment Homes
10501 Paces Ave, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$927
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1336 sqft
This property offers easy access to Matthews Township Shopping Center. There's also a volleyball court, fire pit, clubhouse and 24-hour gym on the property. Units are recently renovated and feature fireplaces.
6 Units Available
East Forest
Galleria Village
1616 Galleria Club Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,166
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,401
1337 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our Virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Live in the midst of excitement without having to sacrifice comfort at Galleria Village.
39 Units Available
East Forest
The Madison
7815 Calibre Crossing Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$899
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
1431 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with full-size washer/dryer, intrusion alarm system, large closets, wall-to-wall carpeting and stainless steel appliances in some homes. Parking available to all and private garages are available.
29 Units Available
Marshbrooke
Sardis Place at Matthews
2808 Cross Point Cir, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$992
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,037
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,907
1252 sqft
Sardis Place at Matthews offers easy commuting with access to Interstate 485. Apartments feature wood-style flooring, brushed-nickel hardware on new cabinetry and granite countertops. There are two resort-style swimming pools and a fitness center.
20 Units Available
Beverly Crest
The Arboretum
7700 Arboretum Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$916
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,316
1247 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units with large balconies/patios, vinyl flooring, and extra storage. Pet-friendly community close to the Arboretum Shopping Center and Colonel Francis Beatty Park.
5 Units Available
Marshbrooke
Mission Matthews Place
2100 Woodway Hills Dr, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for a new place to call home in Matthews, North Carolina? You've found it at Mission Matthews Place. Our beautiful apartment home community is located just off Independence Blvd.
14 Units Available
Wessex Square
Bexley at Springs Farm
3300 Open Field Lane, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,049
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located at the corner of Providence Road and Highway 51 across from the Arboretum Shopping Center, Bexley at Springs Farm sets the standard for convenient and elegant living in South Charlotte.
25 Units Available
Fountains Matthews
10624 Parrish Avenue, Matthews, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,339
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1071 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom apartments with gourmet kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Enjoy saltwater pool, fitness center, fire pit and bbq/grill. LEED certified community 15 minutes from Uptown Charlotte. Near I-485, US-74, NC-51.
19 Units Available
Sardis Woods
Crest at Greylyn
9415 Lucy Jane Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$925
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1289 sqft
Units have nine to 12-foot ceilings, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Residents can enjoy outdoor living with pool, courtyard, playground, BBQ/grill, and dog park. Gym, yoga/pilates studio, clubhouse. Dry cleaning valet.
23 Units Available
Briley
10731 Surrey Green Lane, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,274
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,582
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your new home at Briley. Our brand new community is an unprecedented top-tier apartment community in the delightful town of Matthews.
5 Units Available
Matthews Pointe
1700 Chambers Dr, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,015
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
900 sqft
Conveniently located near major employment centers like the Harris Teeter Corporate Offices and Carolinas Medical Center, you'll enjoy these recently renovated apartments featuring hardwood floors, extra storage and granite counters. Pet-friendly with onsite clubhouse.
