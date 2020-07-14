Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel oven range Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Wynwood Place Estates is located less than a mile from I-440 providing easy access to the entire Triangle Area while being nicely tucked away inside the beltline within easy walking/biking distance of downtown. The space you need, design you love and convenience you deserve.



Your renovated 2-bedroom, 1-bath apartment home at Wynwood Place Estates provides upgraded, contemporary features such as:



Handscraped Hardwood Laminate Flooring

New Kitchens with Granite Countertops

Built-in Microwaves

Stainless Steel Appliances

Brushed Nickel Fixtures



Did you know that downtown Raleigh is one of the top educational hot spots in the Southeast? At Wynwood Place Estates you will have easy access to some of the area's finest educational institutions. Ligon GT Magnet Middle School and the Shaw University campus are around the corner and you are just minutes from NC State, William Peace University and Broughton High School.



Call us today! We we would love to help you become a resident at Wynw