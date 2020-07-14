All apartments in Raleigh
Wynwood Place
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:03 PM

Wynwood Place

801 Vardaman Street · (919) 367-1585
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

801 Vardaman Street, Raleigh, NC 27610
Olde East Raleigh

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 717-103 · Avail. Aug 8

$995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 824 sqft

Unit 709-105 · Avail. Aug 8

$995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 824 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Wynwood Place.

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Wynwood Place Estates is located less than a mile from I-440 providing easy access to the entire Triangle Area while being nicely tucked away inside the beltline within easy walking/biking distance of downtown. The space you need, design you love and convenience you deserve.

Your renovated 2-bedroom, 1-bath apartment home at Wynwood Place Estates provides upgraded, contemporary features such as:

Handscraped Hardwood Laminate Flooring
New Kitchens with Granite Countertops
Built-in Microwaves
Stainless Steel Appliances
Brushed Nickel Fixtures

Did you know that downtown Raleigh is one of the top educational hot spots in the Southeast? At Wynwood Place Estates you will have easy access to some of the area's finest educational institutions. Ligon GT Magnet Middle School and the Shaw University campus are around the corner and you are just minutes from NC State, William Peace University and Broughton High School.

Call us today! We we would love to help you become a resident at Wynw

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: 1 Pet: $500, 2 Pets: $950
limit: 2
Dogs
rent: $15 per dog
Cats
rent: $15 per cat
Parking Details: Surface Lot: 1 space provided.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Wynwood Place have any available units?
Wynwood Place has 2 units available starting at $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does Wynwood Place have?
Some of Wynwood Place's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Wynwood Place currently offering any rent specials?
Wynwood Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Wynwood Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Wynwood Place is pet friendly.
Does Wynwood Place offer parking?
Yes, Wynwood Place offers parking.
Does Wynwood Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, Wynwood Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Wynwood Place have a pool?
No, Wynwood Place does not have a pool.
Does Wynwood Place have accessible units?
No, Wynwood Place does not have accessible units.
Does Wynwood Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Wynwood Place has units with dishwashers.
