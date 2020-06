Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking pool garage

This spacious End Unit in Brier Creek area is a beautiful home that is surrounded by privacy including a privacy porch. Two large bedrooms upstairs with full baths, perfect for room mates or work from home. Downstairs has half bath, and one car garage. This very sought out area boasts of restaurants, shops, a dog park and minutes away from I-540, just to name a few. Please verify schools.