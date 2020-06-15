9906 Clyborn Court

Amenities
Available now! 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in Brier Creek with community pool, dog park & walking trails. Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, GAS Range, granite counters, wood cabinets. Spacious Living Room with hardwoods and update fixtures/lighting. Large master with ensuite: dual vanity, garden tub, separate shower, walkin closet. Secondary bedroom is spacious with full bath. Pets considered. Welcome! Fresh paint & new carpet throughout, must see property that will not last long!!