All apartments in Raleigh
Find more places like 9906 Clyborn Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Raleigh, NC
/
9906 Clyborn Court
Last updated May 26 2020 at 6:00 PM

9906 Clyborn Court

9906 Clyborn Court · (919) 459-6300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Raleigh
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9906 Clyborn Court, Raleigh, NC 27617
Brier Creek Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1272 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
pool
garage
Available now! 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in Brier Creek with community pool, dog park & walking trails. Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, GAS Range, granite counters, wood cabinets. Spacious Living Room with hardwoods and update fixtures/lighting. Large master with ensuite: dual vanity, garden tub, separate shower, walkin closet. Secondary bedroom is spacious with full bath. Pets considered. Welcome! Fresh paint & new carpet throughout, must see property that will not last long!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9906 Clyborn Court have any available units?
9906 Clyborn Court has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 9906 Clyborn Court have?
Some of 9906 Clyborn Court's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9906 Clyborn Court currently offering any rent specials?
9906 Clyborn Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9906 Clyborn Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 9906 Clyborn Court is pet friendly.
Does 9906 Clyborn Court offer parking?
Yes, 9906 Clyborn Court does offer parking.
Does 9906 Clyborn Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9906 Clyborn Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9906 Clyborn Court have a pool?
Yes, 9906 Clyborn Court has a pool.
Does 9906 Clyborn Court have accessible units?
No, 9906 Clyborn Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9906 Clyborn Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 9906 Clyborn Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 9906 Clyborn Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Elan City Center
510 N Wilmington St
Raleigh, NC 27604
Honeytree
4344 Saint James Church Rd
Raleigh, NC 27604
Junction Six Forks
110 Talisman Way
Raleigh, NC 27615
Adara Alexander Place
7610 Aura Loop
Raleigh, NC 27617
511 Faye
511 Fayetteville St
Raleigh, NC 27601
Atria At Crabtree Valley
4601 Baymar Dr
Raleigh, NC 27612
The Summit at Avent Ferry
1025 Avent Hill
Raleigh, NC 27606
The Crest at Brier Creek
6450 Viewpoint Cir
Raleigh, NC 27617

Similar Pages

Raleigh 1 BedroomsRaleigh 2 Bedrooms
Raleigh Apartments with ParkingRaleigh Dog Friendly Apartments
Raleigh Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Durham, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NC
Apex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NC
Carrboro, NCGarner, NCRocky Mount, NCHolly Springs, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown RaleighUniversity Park
Cameron VillageOlde East Raleigh
BrooklynWest Morgan

Apartments Near Colleges

Meredith CollegeNorth Carolina State University at Raleigh
Shaw UniversityWake Technical Community College
Fayetteville Technical Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity