Live within walking distance to Cameron Village! Shops, restaurant, fitness, entertainment all right there! Cute 1 bedroom condo on the second floor. Living/dining room with great space. Galley kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Stackable washer and dryer included. Parquet flooring in living area and kitchen. Water and garbage are included! Home is ready for immediate move in!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5849346)