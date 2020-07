Amenities

garage walk in closets pool ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Location, Space and Affordability!! This three-bedroom ranch has it all! Laminate and tile floors throughout, an open-floor plan and a private backyard for entertaining. Spacious bedrooms and walk-in closet in the main bedroom. Located in the heart of Raleigh with close proximity to I-540, 64-Bypass, I-440 and a host of shops, restaurants and Buffaloe Aquatic Center and Park, you can be anywhere in the Triangle in 30 minutes.