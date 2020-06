Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Come see this elegant custom-built Midtown Transitional home! Walk to the great restaurants at the North Ridge Shopping Centers, or bike over to Cedar Hill Park. This home has has too many custom built-ins and detailed features to list. From the soaring arches and cathedral ceilings to the juliet balcony overlooking the great room, there is so much space and light to enjoy! Mastersuites up and down. You can soak up the beautifully landscaped (and fenced-in) lawn without worrying about any maintenance.