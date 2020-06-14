All apartments in Raleigh
Find more places like 5743 Clearbay Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Raleigh, NC
/
5743 Clearbay Lane
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:32 AM

5743 Clearbay Lane

5743 Clearbay Lane · (919) 230-2619 ext. 183
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Raleigh
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5743 Clearbay Lane, Raleigh, NC 27612

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5743 Clearbay Lane · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1227 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
LOCATION! Convenient to Glenwood Ave & More! Neighborhood Pool! Tons of Space! - 2BR, 2.5BA townhouse in Delta Ridge. USE OF NEIGHBORHOOD POOL INCLUDED! *Fresh Neutral Interior Paint Throughout! * Eat-in kitchen with hardwood floors, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal and microwave. Living room/dining room combo. Master bedroom has vaulted ceiling. Ceiling fans in living room and both bedrooms. WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED! Patio with outside storage. Leaseholders must be at least 22 years of age. Less than 10 minutes from Rex Hospital! Families are welcome! Security system may be activated at tenants expense. No smoking please. Central A/C and heat (gas). SORRY, NO PETS.

Directions: From Glenwood Avenue, turn onto Duraleigh Road. Turn right onto Delta Lake. Turn right on Clearbay Lane.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3899619)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5743 Clearbay Lane have any available units?
5743 Clearbay Lane has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 5743 Clearbay Lane have?
Some of 5743 Clearbay Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5743 Clearbay Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5743 Clearbay Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5743 Clearbay Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5743 Clearbay Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raleigh.
Does 5743 Clearbay Lane offer parking?
No, 5743 Clearbay Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5743 Clearbay Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5743 Clearbay Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5743 Clearbay Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5743 Clearbay Lane has a pool.
Does 5743 Clearbay Lane have accessible units?
No, 5743 Clearbay Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5743 Clearbay Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5743 Clearbay Lane has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5743 Clearbay Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Post Parkside at Wade
5443 Wade Park Blvd
Raleigh, NC 27607
Manor Six Forks
900 E Six Forks Rd
Raleigh, NC 27604
Montecito West
1313 Hardimont Rd
Raleigh, NC 27609
Sommerset Place Apartments
6717 Six Forks Rd
Raleigh, NC 27615
The Pointe at Crabtree
4800 Waterford Point Dr
Raleigh, NC 27612
The Summit at Avent Ferry
1025 Avent Hill
Raleigh, NC 27606
Hamilton Ridge
4901 Tall Timber Dr
Raleigh, NC 27612
River Haven
9310 River Haven Place
Raleigh, NC 27616

Similar Pages

Raleigh 1 BedroomsRaleigh 2 Bedrooms
Raleigh Apartments with ParkingRaleigh Dog Friendly Apartments
Raleigh Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Durham, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NC
Apex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NC
Carrboro, NCGarner, NCRocky Mount, NCHolly Springs, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown RaleighUniversity Park
Cameron VillageOlde East Raleigh
BrooklynWest Morgan

Apartments Near Colleges

Meredith CollegeNorth Carolina State University at Raleigh
Shaw UniversityWake Technical Community College
Fayetteville Technical Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity