5743 Clearbay Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

LOCATION! Convenient to Glenwood Ave & More! Neighborhood Pool! Tons of Space! - 2BR, 2.5BA townhouse in Delta Ridge. USE OF NEIGHBORHOOD POOL INCLUDED! *Fresh Neutral Interior Paint Throughout! * Eat-in kitchen with hardwood floors, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal and microwave. Living room/dining room combo. Master bedroom has vaulted ceiling. Ceiling fans in living room and both bedrooms. WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED! Patio with outside storage. Leaseholders must be at least 22 years of age. Less than 10 minutes from Rex Hospital! Families are welcome! Security system may be activated at tenants expense. No smoking please. Central A/C and heat (gas). SORRY, NO PETS.



Directions: From Glenwood Avenue, turn onto Duraleigh Road. Turn right onto Delta Lake. Turn right on Clearbay Lane.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3899619)