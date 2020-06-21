All apartments in Raleigh
Location

5413 Talserwood Drive, Raleigh, NC 27610

Amenities

5413 Talserwood Drive Available 08/01/20 Over 1100 sq.ft. of Living Space! Eat-in Kitchen! Storage Space! - 3BR, 1.5BA two-story townhouse. Eat-in kitchen with stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Living room. Washer/dryer connections. Patio with outside storage. No smoking please. Central A/C and heat (electric). SORRY, NO PETS.

Directions: I-440 N. Take exit 15 for Poole Rd. Turn left onto Poole Rd heading away from downtown. Turn right onto Vintage Rd. Turn right onto Talserwood Dr.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3934130)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5413 Talserwood Drive have any available units?
5413 Talserwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raleigh, NC.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 5413 Talserwood Drive have?
Some of 5413 Talserwood Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5413 Talserwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5413 Talserwood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5413 Talserwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5413 Talserwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raleigh.
Does 5413 Talserwood Drive offer parking?
No, 5413 Talserwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5413 Talserwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5413 Talserwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5413 Talserwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5413 Talserwood Drive has a pool.
Does 5413 Talserwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 5413 Talserwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5413 Talserwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5413 Talserwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
