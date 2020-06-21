Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pool air conditioning extra storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities pool

5413 Talserwood Drive Available 08/01/20 Over 1100 sq.ft. of Living Space! Eat-in Kitchen! Storage Space! - 3BR, 1.5BA two-story townhouse. Eat-in kitchen with stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Living room. Washer/dryer connections. Patio with outside storage. No smoking please. Central A/C and heat (electric). SORRY, NO PETS.



Directions: I-440 N. Take exit 15 for Poole Rd. Turn left onto Poole Rd heading away from downtown. Turn right onto Vintage Rd. Turn right onto Talserwood Dr.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3934130)