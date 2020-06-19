5213 Moss Hill Drive

Amenities

Adorable, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch style home in the Somerset Place subdivision of northeast Raleigh!



The open floor-plan features soaring cathedral ceilings and neutral paint. You'll love the user-friendly galley kitchen with ample storage and all major appliances, including GAS cooking! The master bedroom features cathedral ceilings and a private bath with dual sink vanity and a linen closet.Two additional bedrooms, a spare full bath, and a laundry closet.



Pets Conditional.



Located near the Millbrook area, you're just minutes from excellent shopping and dining at Triangle Town Center. Minutes to North Ridge Country Club, Durant Nature Preserve and Wake Technical Community College!



See for yourself if this is your next home. Call us at 877-751-1677 today!



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**