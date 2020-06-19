All apartments in Raleigh
5213 Moss Hill Drive
5213 Moss Hill Drive

5213 Moss Hill Drive · (877) 751-1677
Location

5213 Moss Hill Drive, Raleigh, NC 27616

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,275

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1256 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch style home in the Somerset Place subdivision of northeast Raleigh!

The open floor-plan features soaring cathedral ceilings and neutral paint. You'll love the user-friendly galley kitchen with ample storage and all major appliances, including GAS cooking! The master bedroom features cathedral ceilings and a private bath with dual sink vanity and a linen closet.Two additional bedrooms, a spare full bath, and a laundry closet.

Pets Conditional.

Located near the Millbrook area, you're just minutes from excellent shopping and dining at Triangle Town Center. Minutes to North Ridge Country Club, Durant Nature Preserve and Wake Technical Community College!

See for yourself if this is your next home. Call us at 877-751-1677 today!

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required** 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5213 Moss Hill Drive have any available units?
5213 Moss Hill Drive has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
Is 5213 Moss Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5213 Moss Hill Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5213 Moss Hill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5213 Moss Hill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5213 Moss Hill Drive offer parking?
No, 5213 Moss Hill Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5213 Moss Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5213 Moss Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5213 Moss Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 5213 Moss Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5213 Moss Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 5213 Moss Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5213 Moss Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5213 Moss Hill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5213 Moss Hill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5213 Moss Hill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
