4925 Long Point Court
Last updated June 7 2020 at 2:20 AM

4925 Long Point Court

4925 Long Point Court · (919) 345-6370
Location

4925 Long Point Court, Raleigh, NC 27604
Hedingham

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2778 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful custom built home on a private cul-de-sac in golf community close to downtown Raleigh. Cathedral ceiling in both LR and FR, Master suite on main floor. Hardwoods on first floor and stairs, cherry cabinets in kitchen and master bath. Black stainless steel appliances. Screened porch over looking private backyard. 2 car garage, lots of storage space. Wonderful neighborhood amenities include free golf, two swimming pools, two playgrounds, two tennis courts, bike trails,athletic club and gym.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4925 Long Point Court have any available units?
4925 Long Point Court has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 4925 Long Point Court have?
Some of 4925 Long Point Court's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4925 Long Point Court currently offering any rent specials?
4925 Long Point Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4925 Long Point Court pet-friendly?
No, 4925 Long Point Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raleigh.
Does 4925 Long Point Court offer parking?
Yes, 4925 Long Point Court does offer parking.
Does 4925 Long Point Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4925 Long Point Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4925 Long Point Court have a pool?
Yes, 4925 Long Point Court has a pool.
Does 4925 Long Point Court have accessible units?
No, 4925 Long Point Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4925 Long Point Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4925 Long Point Court does not have units with dishwashers.
