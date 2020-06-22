4925 Long Point Court

Amenities

patio / balcony garage stainless steel gym pool playground

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

Beautiful custom built home on a private cul-de-sac in golf community close to downtown Raleigh. Cathedral ceiling in both LR and FR, Master suite on main floor. Hardwoods on first floor and stairs, cherry cabinets in kitchen and master bath. Black stainless steel appliances. Screened porch over looking private backyard. 2 car garage, lots of storage space. Wonderful neighborhood amenities include free golf, two swimming pools, two playgrounds, two tennis courts, bike trails,athletic club and gym.