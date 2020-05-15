All apartments in Raleigh
4710 Cornwall Place

4710 Cornwall Place · No Longer Available
Location

4710 Cornwall Place, Raleigh, NC 27612

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
range
4710 Cornwall Place Available 06/19/20 North Raleigh Duplex! Includes Washer & Dryer! - 2BR, 2BA one-story duplex in Crabtree Woods. Kitchen with stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Living room/dining room combo with wood-burning fireplace. WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED! Deck.Leaseholders must be at least 25 years of age. Families are welcome! Co-signers will not be permitted. No smoking please. Central A/C and heat (electric). SORRY, NO PETS.

Directions: Take Edwards Mill Rd heading towards Crabtree Valley Mall. Cross over Duraleigh Rd. Turn right onto Parklake Dr. Take the 1st left onto Old Edwards Mill Rd. Turn right onto Arckelton Dr. Turn right onto Cornwall Pl. Duplex is on the left.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5746715)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4710 Cornwall Place have any available units?
4710 Cornwall Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raleigh, NC.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 4710 Cornwall Place have?
Some of 4710 Cornwall Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4710 Cornwall Place currently offering any rent specials?
4710 Cornwall Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4710 Cornwall Place pet-friendly?
No, 4710 Cornwall Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raleigh.
Does 4710 Cornwall Place offer parking?
No, 4710 Cornwall Place does not offer parking.
Does 4710 Cornwall Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4710 Cornwall Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4710 Cornwall Place have a pool?
No, 4710 Cornwall Place does not have a pool.
Does 4710 Cornwall Place have accessible units?
No, 4710 Cornwall Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4710 Cornwall Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4710 Cornwall Place has units with dishwashers.
