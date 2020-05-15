Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

4710 Cornwall Place Available 06/19/20 North Raleigh Duplex! Includes Washer & Dryer! - 2BR, 2BA one-story duplex in Crabtree Woods. Kitchen with stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Living room/dining room combo with wood-burning fireplace. WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED! Deck.Leaseholders must be at least 25 years of age. Families are welcome! Co-signers will not be permitted. No smoking please. Central A/C and heat (electric). SORRY, NO PETS.



Directions: Take Edwards Mill Rd heading towards Crabtree Valley Mall. Cross over Duraleigh Rd. Turn right onto Parklake Dr. Take the 1st left onto Old Edwards Mill Rd. Turn right onto Arckelton Dr. Turn right onto Cornwall Pl. Duplex is on the left.



No Pets Allowed



