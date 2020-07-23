Amenities

4609-D Grinding Stone Drive Available 10/15/20 Townhouse style condo! Fenced-in patio with storage! - 3BR, 2.5BA two-story condo in Walden Woods. WATER, SEWER & TRASH INCLUDED IN RENT! Kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher & microwave. Living room/dining room combo. Washer/dryer connections. Fenced-in patio with outside storage. Leaseholders must be at least 20 years of age. Families are welcome! No smoking please. Central A/C and heat (electric). SORRY, NO PETS.



Directions: I-440 North towards Wake Forest. Take exit 10 to Wake Forest Road. Turn left onto Wake Forest Road. Turn right onto Millbrook Road. Turn right onto Walenda Drive. Continue onto Walden Pond Drive. Walden Pond Drive will become Grinding Stone Drive. Follow this to the back of the neighborhood and 4609 will be on the right.



No Pets Allowed



