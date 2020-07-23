All apartments in Raleigh
4609-D Grinding Stone Drive

4609 Grinding Stone Dr · (919) 230-2619
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4609 Grinding Stone Dr, Raleigh, NC 27604
Homeplace

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4609-D Grinding Stone Drive · Avail. Oct 15

$1,100

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1304 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
extra storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
4609-D Grinding Stone Drive Available 10/15/20 Townhouse style condo! Fenced-in patio with storage! - 3BR, 2.5BA two-story condo in Walden Woods. WATER, SEWER & TRASH INCLUDED IN RENT! Kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher & microwave. Living room/dining room combo. Washer/dryer connections. Fenced-in patio with outside storage. Leaseholders must be at least 20 years of age. Families are welcome! No smoking please. Central A/C and heat (electric). SORRY, NO PETS.

Directions: I-440 North towards Wake Forest. Take exit 10 to Wake Forest Road. Turn left onto Wake Forest Road. Turn right onto Millbrook Road. Turn right onto Walenda Drive. Continue onto Walden Pond Drive. Walden Pond Drive will become Grinding Stone Drive. Follow this to the back of the neighborhood and 4609 will be on the right.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5925869)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4609-D Grinding Stone Drive have any available units?
4609-D Grinding Stone Drive has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 4609-D Grinding Stone Drive have?
Some of 4609-D Grinding Stone Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4609-D Grinding Stone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4609-D Grinding Stone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4609-D Grinding Stone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4609-D Grinding Stone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raleigh.
Does 4609-D Grinding Stone Drive offer parking?
No, 4609-D Grinding Stone Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4609-D Grinding Stone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4609-D Grinding Stone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4609-D Grinding Stone Drive have a pool?
No, 4609-D Grinding Stone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4609-D Grinding Stone Drive have accessible units?
No, 4609-D Grinding Stone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4609-D Grinding Stone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4609-D Grinding Stone Drive has units with dishwashers.
