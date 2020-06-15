All apartments in Raleigh
4522 Mistiflower Drive
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:33 AM

4522 Mistiflower Drive

4522 Mistiflower Drive · (919) 230-2619
Location

4522 Mistiflower Drive, Raleigh, NC 27606

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4522 Mistiflower Drive · Avail. Jul 17

$1,850

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2618 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
4522 Mistiflower Drive Available 07/17/20 MUST SEE! Amenities! Finished Basement! Garage! Screened-in Porch! - 3BR, 3.5BA two-story townhouse with a one-car garage. USE OF NEIGHBORHOOD POOL & CLUBHOUSE INCLUDED! Kitchen with stove,refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Separate dining room. Living room with gas fireplace and ceiling fan. Master bedroom has ceiling fan and walk-in closet. Master bath has double vanity, walk-in shower and garden tub. Finished walk out basement includes a full bathroom and could be used as fourth bedroom. Covered patio. Screened-in porch off of main level living room includes a ceiling fan. No smoking please. Central A/C and heat (electric). MATURE PETS WILL BE CONSIDERED.

Directions: I-40E. Take exit 295 for Gorman St. Turn right onto Gorman St heading towards Tryon Rd. Turn right onto Tryon Rd. Turn right onto Avent Ferry Rd. Turn right onto Mistiflower Dr.

(RLNE4278323)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4522 Mistiflower Drive have any available units?
4522 Mistiflower Drive has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 4522 Mistiflower Drive have?
Some of 4522 Mistiflower Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4522 Mistiflower Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4522 Mistiflower Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4522 Mistiflower Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4522 Mistiflower Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4522 Mistiflower Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4522 Mistiflower Drive does offer parking.
Does 4522 Mistiflower Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4522 Mistiflower Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4522 Mistiflower Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4522 Mistiflower Drive has a pool.
Does 4522 Mistiflower Drive have accessible units?
No, 4522 Mistiflower Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4522 Mistiflower Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4522 Mistiflower Drive has units with dishwashers.
