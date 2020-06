Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

Beautiful home located in highly sought after North Raleigh Location! This home is nestled on a huge 1.46 cul-de sac lot with tons of privacy!1st floor offers spacious family room with gas-log fireplace, formal dining, big 3-season room & fully equipped kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space. 2nd floor master suite & two other good sized bedrooms. Relax on the back deck overlooking beautiful woods and landscaping. This is a must see property that will not last long!