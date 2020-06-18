3421 Pritchard Court

Amenities

Spacious 4 Bedroom Home Freshly Updated - Beautifully updated, Move-in Ready home conveniently located off of Forestville Road in close proximity to Hwy 401 and I-540. Interior features large living, dining and family rooms with hardwood flooring. Open kitchen offers a breakfast area, center island, granite counters, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances and tile floors. Four bedrooms + bonus room on the second level. Huge owners suite with new vinyl plank flooring in the bathroom, garden tub, separate shower, dual vanity and walk-in closet. Private backyard with beautiful hardwood trees and plenty of room to play. All New Paint & Carpet!



