3421 Pritchard Court

Amenities
Spacious 4 Bedroom Home Freshly Updated - Beautifully updated, Move-in Ready home conveniently located off of Forestville Road in close proximity to Hwy 401 and I-540. Interior features large living, dining and family rooms with hardwood flooring. Open kitchen offers a breakfast area, center island, granite counters, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances and tile floors. Four bedrooms + bonus room on the second level. Huge owners suite with new vinyl plank flooring in the bathroom, garden tub, separate shower, dual vanity and walk-in closet. Private backyard with beautiful hardwood trees and plenty of room to play. All New Paint & Carpet!
(RLNE5636371)