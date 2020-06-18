All apartments in Raleigh
Find more places like 3421 Pritchard Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Raleigh, NC
/
3421 Pritchard Court
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:21 AM

3421 Pritchard Court

3421 Pritchard Court · (919) 297-2737
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Raleigh
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3421 Pritchard Court, Raleigh, NC 27616

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3421 Pritchard Court · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Spacious 4 Bedroom Home Freshly Updated - Beautifully updated, Move-in Ready home conveniently located off of Forestville Road in close proximity to Hwy 401 and I-540. Interior features large living, dining and family rooms with hardwood flooring. Open kitchen offers a breakfast area, center island, granite counters, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances and tile floors. Four bedrooms + bonus room on the second level. Huge owners suite with new vinyl plank flooring in the bathroom, garden tub, separate shower, dual vanity and walk-in closet. Private backyard with beautiful hardwood trees and plenty of room to play. All New Paint & Carpet!

(RLNE5636371)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3421 Pritchard Court have any available units?
3421 Pritchard Court has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 3421 Pritchard Court have?
Some of 3421 Pritchard Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3421 Pritchard Court currently offering any rent specials?
3421 Pritchard Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3421 Pritchard Court pet-friendly?
No, 3421 Pritchard Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raleigh.
Does 3421 Pritchard Court offer parking?
No, 3421 Pritchard Court does not offer parking.
Does 3421 Pritchard Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3421 Pritchard Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3421 Pritchard Court have a pool?
No, 3421 Pritchard Court does not have a pool.
Does 3421 Pritchard Court have accessible units?
No, 3421 Pritchard Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3421 Pritchard Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3421 Pritchard Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3421 Pritchard Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Trails of North Hills
1914 Generation Drive
Raleigh, NC 27612
Mordecai On Clover
420 Clover Ln
Raleigh, NC 27604
Columns at Wakefield
14114 Chriswick House Ln
Raleigh, NC 27614
Wakefield Glen
2400 Garden Hill Dr
Raleigh, NC 27614
North Hills at Town Center
4625 Millbrook Green Dr
Raleigh, NC 27604
Village on Hill Street
2404 Hill St
Raleigh, NC 27604
Atria At Crabtree Valley
4601 Baymar Dr
Raleigh, NC 27612
NorthCity 6
6350 Terra Verde Dr
Raleigh, NC 27609

Similar Pages

Raleigh 1 BedroomsRaleigh 2 Bedrooms
Raleigh Apartments with ParkingRaleigh Dog Friendly Apartments
Raleigh Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Durham, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NC
Apex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NC
Carrboro, NCGarner, NCRocky Mount, NCHolly Springs, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown RaleighUniversity Park
Cameron VillageOlde East Raleigh
BrooklynWest Morgan

Apartments Near Colleges

Meredith CollegeNorth Carolina State University at Raleigh
Shaw UniversityWake Technical Community College
Fayetteville Technical Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity