325 Polk St.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

325 Polk St.

325 Polk Street · (919) 747-3427 ext. 20
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Raleigh
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

325 Polk Street, Raleigh, NC 27604

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 325 Polk St. · Avail. Sep 12

$3,100

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3843 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
325 Polk St. Available 09/12/20 Gorgeous 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath home in Historic Oakwood, with fenced in yard and dedicatd officespace - Pet Friendly! - Haven’t you always dreamed of living in Historic Oakwood? I know we have... Now you finally have your chance! Fresh on the market, 325 Polk Street offers old-world charm with the spaciousness and modern amenities you crave.

The Walter Clark House, built circa 1895, features 3,800 sqft of elegant entertainment space, a grand foyer and staircase with original millwork, and stunning hardwoods throughout. The quarter acre property, which graces the corner of Polk and Bloodworth Streets, includes a wraparound front porch that is the envy of the neighborhood. Just imagine sitting in your rocking chair, sipping ice-cold sweet tea on a warm July afternoon, peering through lush hanging Boston ferns and colorful baskets of petunias on your front porch… You’ll be living the Oakwood dream!

The kitchen has been updated with modern features, like granite counter tops, SS appliances, and a large island. It flows into a breakfast room and back deck, perfect for cooking and large family gatherings. The large, formal sitting room and downstairs library offer plenty of space for your family to unwind and thrive.

The Clark House has a downstairs master suite, plus 3 large bedrooms upstairs. You will be the first to enjoy several renovated spaces upstairs: an updated bathroom, laundry room, and walk in closet. Also enjoy a new fenced in backyard, perfect for your playful kiddos and furry friends!

The property will be ready for tours starting July 28th, and construction should finish the first week of September. We expect a September 12th lease start date.

The Clark House is managed by Acorn + Oak Property Management. Please contact Will and Danny for a scheduled showing! We’re excited to show you around! Inquiry@acorn-oak.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5914437)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 325 Polk St. have any available units?
325 Polk St. has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 325 Polk St. have?
Some of 325 Polk St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 Polk St. currently offering any rent specials?
325 Polk St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 Polk St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 325 Polk St. is pet friendly.
Does 325 Polk St. offer parking?
No, 325 Polk St. does not offer parking.
Does 325 Polk St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 325 Polk St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 Polk St. have a pool?
No, 325 Polk St. does not have a pool.
Does 325 Polk St. have accessible units?
No, 325 Polk St. does not have accessible units.
Does 325 Polk St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 325 Polk St. does not have units with dishwashers.

