Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry

325 Polk St. Available 09/12/20 Gorgeous 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath home in Historic Oakwood, with fenced in yard and dedicatd officespace - Pet Friendly! - Haven’t you always dreamed of living in Historic Oakwood? I know we have... Now you finally have your chance! Fresh on the market, 325 Polk Street offers old-world charm with the spaciousness and modern amenities you crave.



The Walter Clark House, built circa 1895, features 3,800 sqft of elegant entertainment space, a grand foyer and staircase with original millwork, and stunning hardwoods throughout. The quarter acre property, which graces the corner of Polk and Bloodworth Streets, includes a wraparound front porch that is the envy of the neighborhood. Just imagine sitting in your rocking chair, sipping ice-cold sweet tea on a warm July afternoon, peering through lush hanging Boston ferns and colorful baskets of petunias on your front porch… You’ll be living the Oakwood dream!



The kitchen has been updated with modern features, like granite counter tops, SS appliances, and a large island. It flows into a breakfast room and back deck, perfect for cooking and large family gatherings. The large, formal sitting room and downstairs library offer plenty of space for your family to unwind and thrive.



The Clark House has a downstairs master suite, plus 3 large bedrooms upstairs. You will be the first to enjoy several renovated spaces upstairs: an updated bathroom, laundry room, and walk in closet. Also enjoy a new fenced in backyard, perfect for your playful kiddos and furry friends!



The property will be ready for tours starting July 28th, and construction should finish the first week of September. We expect a September 12th lease start date.



The Clark House is managed by Acorn + Oak Property Management. Please contact Will and Danny for a scheduled showing! We’re excited to show you around! Inquiry@acorn-oak.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5914437)