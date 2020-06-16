All apartments in Raleigh
Find more places like 3102 Elm Tree Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Raleigh, NC
/
3102 Elm Tree Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

3102 Elm Tree Lane

3102 Elm Tree Lane · (919) 827-1107 ext. 201
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Raleigh
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3102 Elm Tree Lane, Raleigh, NC 27614

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3102 Elm Tree Lane · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
SpaciousTownhome, In WAKEFIELD PLANTATION, Available NOW! - Vast upscale North Raleigh home with bright kitchen, all stainless steel appliances provided, beautiful wood cabinets w/butler's pantry, over and under cabinet lighting, granite counter tops, breakfast bar, built-in shelves for cook books. The main floor offers an open floor plan concept to facilitate socializing. You will love the beautiful hardwoods, cozy fireplace, separate dinning with inserted wall lighting for art work. All bedrooms are on the 2nd floor, master suite with walk in closets. Master bathroom with upgraded separate garden tub/shower and WC, his and hers sink. Two large bedrooms with oversized closets, full bathroom.. Outdoor entertainment is possible on the back patio. 2 car garage and no more lawn maintenance for you!

-3 Bedrooms
-2.5 Bath
-2000 sqft
-High Ceilings
-Fully Equipped Kitchen
-Breakfast Bar
-Granite Counter Tops
-Wood Cabinets
-Upgraded Lighting
-Butler's Closet
-Built-in Shelves (Kitchen)
-Pantry
-Separate Dinning Room
-All Stainless Steel Appliances
-Stove (Gas)
-Refrigerator (New)
-Neutral tones
-Upgraded Fans/Lights
-Gas Fireplace
-Master Bedroom W/Walk-In Closet
-Master Bathroom W/Separate Tub & Shower
-Master Bathroom W/Separate WC
-Master Bathroom W/His and Her Vanity & Sink
-Carpet/Hardwood/Tile
-Laundry Room (1st floor)
-Washer & Dryer (Excluded from maintenance.)
-Back Patio
-HVAC System
-Built 2003
-Security system (Ready to activate by tenants.)
-2 Car Garage
-2 Car Drive
-Lawn maintenance

Rental Term: 1yr+
Application Fee: $60 (18+)
No Section 8/Vouchers
None Smoking HomeSmall dogs allowed: Max 2, must apply and qualify, no exotic pets. (Ask about our pet policy.)

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5004317)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3102 Elm Tree Lane have any available units?
3102 Elm Tree Lane has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 3102 Elm Tree Lane have?
Some of 3102 Elm Tree Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3102 Elm Tree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3102 Elm Tree Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3102 Elm Tree Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3102 Elm Tree Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3102 Elm Tree Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3102 Elm Tree Lane does offer parking.
Does 3102 Elm Tree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3102 Elm Tree Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3102 Elm Tree Lane have a pool?
No, 3102 Elm Tree Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3102 Elm Tree Lane have accessible units?
No, 3102 Elm Tree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3102 Elm Tree Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3102 Elm Tree Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3102 Elm Tree Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Millbrook
2121 Paces Forest Ct
Raleigh, NC 27612
Grand Arbor Reserve Apartment Homes
2419 Wycliff Rd
Raleigh, NC 27607
Park and Market
141 Park at North Hills St
Raleigh, NC 27609
Crabtree Lakeside
5510 Homewood Banks Drive
Raleigh, NC 27612
Wakefield Glen
2400 Garden Hill Dr
Raleigh, NC 27614
Aurum Falls River
1302 Rio Valley Dr
Raleigh, NC 27614
Concord Apartments
3920 Knickerbocker Pkwy
Raleigh, NC 27612
Cameron Hills
2327 1/2 Grant Ave
Raleigh, NC 27608

Similar Pages

Raleigh 1 BedroomsRaleigh 2 Bedrooms
Raleigh Apartments with ParkingRaleigh Dog Friendly Apartments
Raleigh Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Durham, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NC
Apex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NC
Carrboro, NCGarner, NCRocky Mount, NCHolly Springs, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown RaleighUniversity Park
Cameron VillageOlde East Raleigh
BrooklynWest Morgan

Apartments Near Colleges

Meredith CollegeNorth Carolina State University at Raleigh
Shaw UniversityWake Technical Community College
Fayetteville Technical Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity