3102 Elm Tree Lane

SpaciousTownhome, In WAKEFIELD PLANTATION, Available NOW! - Vast upscale North Raleigh home with bright kitchen, all stainless steel appliances provided, beautiful wood cabinets w/butler's pantry, over and under cabinet lighting, granite counter tops, breakfast bar, built-in shelves for cook books. The main floor offers an open floor plan concept to facilitate socializing. You will love the beautiful hardwoods, cozy fireplace, separate dinning with inserted wall lighting for art work. All bedrooms are on the 2nd floor, master suite with walk in closets. Master bathroom with upgraded separate garden tub/shower and WC, his and hers sink. Two large bedrooms with oversized closets, full bathroom.. Outdoor entertainment is possible on the back patio. 2 car garage and no more lawn maintenance for you!



-3 Bedrooms

-2.5 Bath

-2000 sqft

-High Ceilings

-Fully Equipped Kitchen

-Breakfast Bar

-Granite Counter Tops

-Wood Cabinets

-Upgraded Lighting

-Butler's Closet

-Built-in Shelves (Kitchen)

-Pantry

-Separate Dinning Room

-All Stainless Steel Appliances

-Stove (Gas)

-Refrigerator (New)

-Neutral tones

-Upgraded Fans/Lights

-Gas Fireplace

-Master Bedroom W/Walk-In Closet

-Master Bathroom W/Separate Tub & Shower

-Master Bathroom W/Separate WC

-Master Bathroom W/His and Her Vanity & Sink

-Carpet/Hardwood/Tile

-Laundry Room (1st floor)

-Washer & Dryer (Excluded from maintenance.)

-Back Patio

-HVAC System

-Built 2003

-Security system (Ready to activate by tenants.)

-2 Car Garage

-2 Car Drive

-Lawn maintenance



Rental Term: 1yr+

Application Fee: $60 (18+)

No Section 8/Vouchers

None Smoking HomeSmall dogs allowed: Max 2, must apply and qualify, no exotic pets. (Ask about our pet policy.)



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5004317)