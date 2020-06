Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking pool air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Available 07/31/20 RARE FIND! End unit townhome in Camden Crossing! This large 3 bedroom unit features over 1700 sq feet of living space. Entire third floor is the master suite with en suite bathroom and fireplace! Two large bedrooms are on the second floor with full bathroom. This unit also includes washer/dryer and access to the community pool!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5640718)