2957 Settle In Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub tennis court volleyball court

EXECUTIVE TOWNHOME (1658 S.F.) 2 MASTERS w/ Loft -- WHICH COULD BE USED AS GUEST ROOM or OFFICE.



Downstairs: Hardwood floors, updated kitchen, black appliances, pantry, 9-feet ceilings, stainless steel double sink, sliding glass door to 8X12 fenced-in patio with green space access, gas fireplace, one car garage, 1/2 bath/powder room, coat closet, and under the stair storage.



Upstairs: Hardwood floors, 2 LARGE Master bedrooms each with ensuite bath. Plus, loft office space, laundry, and linen closet. Carpet on stairs only.



BR 1: vaulted ceiling, built-in, corner bookshelf niche, garden tub/shower combination with travertine marble surround and double shower heads, ceramic white tile flooring, built-in storage shelves flanking solid-surface double vanity, water closet, walk-in double-hanging closet and extra closet with IKEA storage basket system.



BR 2: Walk-in double-hanging closet with IKEA storage system, single solid surface vanity, built-in floor to near ceiling behind-the-door storage. Laundry room (reach-in closet with bi-fold doors) in the hallway ready for your washer and dryer.



MORE ABOUT BEDFORD AT FALLS RIVER

If that name sounds familiar, then you're right. The community is named after the movie "It's a Wonderful Life." It was built to bring "small-town America" to the city of Raleigh. Bedford at Falls River has been named “Community of the Year” three times by the North Carolina Home Builders Association. Single-family homes in Bedford range from a classic Craftsman to a Charleston-row house to estate homes. Plus, there are several multi-family unit areas with thoughtfully designed townhomes and patio homes. Prices range from $200,000 to over one million. In Bedford, there are parks, picnic areas, two-sided sidewalks, tree-lined streets, two pools, a swim team, eight miles of the Neuse River Greenway, and a town square with community events. Town Square is 25,000 square feet of retail spaces and a professional complex called The Shoppes at Bedford, plus a large, two-football-field-green space for events. The Shoppes at Bedford is great a place for morning coffee or an evening meal, dry cleaning, 24-hour gym, spa, and salon; and there’s a daycare facility adjacent to the shops. A Bedford home is able to answer almost anyone's vision of the perfect home. This area's close proximity to the amenities of Raleigh, the recreation of Falls Lake, and Research Triangle Park make Bedford at Falls River a highly desired address. Located in North Raleigh, minutes from I-540, Bedford has easy access to RDU International airport 10 miles away. The trailhead to Neuse River Greenway is .10 mile away. Follow the trail to explore the Neuse River.



ADDITIONAL IMPORTANT INFORMATION:

TEXT "Townhouse" to 919-438-1313 to schedule a time to view this townhome.

Townhome available Aug. 20, 2020, for move-in.



Rental Application: https://www.avail.co/l/115508

Monthly rent: $1495

Security deposit: $1500

Application fee: $75

Move-in fee: $295



Your household gross income should = 4.5x the amount of the monthly rent or at least $6,728 per month. Income verification will be required. No bankruptcies. No evictions. No exceptions.



Resident parking is available for two vehicles. One parked in your private garage, and one parked in your driveway.



Property is non-smoking.



Serious, qualified inquiries only, please. No third parties offering their services. Thank you.