Available 7/10. Charming INSIDE THE BELTLINE duplex... This back unit offers hardwood flooring in Living room with built-in bookcase; Dining Room open to Kitchen; enclosed Porch includes washer/dryer and leads to FENCED backyard; 2 Bedroom, both have hardwood floors; Gravel parking area. Enjoy this Great location near NC State, Cameron Village and Downtown Raleigh all offering a vast array of shopping, restaurants, entertainment and arts; easy access to Beltline and I-40