Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available July 10th. Showings to begin Friday May 22. Welcome home to this 3 BR home in Tryon Pines! Unwind on your Rocking Chair

Front Porch! Cozy up this winter with a Wood Burning Fireplace! Enjoy a Formal

Dining Room with the Kitchen open to breakfast Nook with Bay Window. Master

Bedroom has Walk In Closet and Master Bath with Dual Vanities and Garden Tub.

Step out onto your Screen Porch and expansive Deck overlooking a completely

Fenced in backyard! 1 Car garage. Close to major highways! Pets Negotiable.

Pictures taken prior to tenant occupancy.