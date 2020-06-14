All apartments in Raleigh
Last updated April 23 2020 at 11:03 PM

2402 Clark Avenue

2402 Clark Avenue · (888) 778-2276
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2402 Clark Avenue, Raleigh, NC 27607
University Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10 · Avail. now

$1,250

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pool
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment walking distance to Cameron Village & NCSU. Available August 10, 2020. The apartments come w/ refrigerator, & stove a laundry room w/ 2 washers & 2 dryers coin operated $1.50 per unit. The heat, water including hot water is included in rent. The tenants are responsible for their utility bill (electricity) it averages $30-$60/month depending on usage. The apartments have window unit AC. Hardwood floors. *Photo's are of various units, may not be exact apartment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2402 Clark Avenue have any available units?
2402 Clark Avenue has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 2402 Clark Avenue have?
Some of 2402 Clark Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2402 Clark Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2402 Clark Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2402 Clark Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2402 Clark Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raleigh.
Does 2402 Clark Avenue offer parking?
No, 2402 Clark Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2402 Clark Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2402 Clark Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2402 Clark Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2402 Clark Avenue has a pool.
Does 2402 Clark Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2402 Clark Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2402 Clark Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2402 Clark Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
