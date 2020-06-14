2402 Clark Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment walking distance to Cameron Village & NCSU. Available August 10, 2020. The apartments come w/ refrigerator, & stove a laundry room w/ 2 washers & 2 dryers coin operated $1.50 per unit. The heat, water including hot water is included in rent. The tenants are responsible for their utility bill (electricity) it averages $30-$60/month depending on usage. The apartments have window unit AC. Hardwood floors. *Photo's are of various units, may not be exact apartment.