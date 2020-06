Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

End-unit townhome with fresh paint and new flooring throughout! Kitchen features large window and black appliances. Bedrooms are spacious and have walk in closets. Good location-close to everything! Pets under 30 lbs negotiable with a non-refundable pet fee. Community pool available to tenants!

Tons of natural light in this roomy end unit townhome! Kitchen features large window and upgraded black appliances. Bedrooms are spacious and have walk in closets. Good location-close to everything! Pets under 30 lbs negotiable with a non-refundable pet fee.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.