Last updated June 11 2020 at 2:41 PM

1640 Village Glen Drive

1640 Village Glen Drive · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1556190
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1640 Village Glen Drive, Raleigh, NC 27612

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,325

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1230 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
2 Weeks FREE RENT if you move in by 06/30/2020. This elegant town home has a first floor master and 2 bedrooms up stairs, half bath down stairs. Galley kitchen, Fire Place in living room, patio out back door. Stackable washer dryer included. A must see!!!!!!

ALERT: PLEASE DO NOT GIVE ANYONE A DEPOSIT OR SIGN A LEASE WITHOUT SPEAKING WITH ONE OF OUR AGENTS AT AMMONS PITTMAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT. PLEASE CALL OUR OFFICE 919-790-5455 TO SPEAK WITH ONE OF OUR TEAM MEMBERS. TO APPLY FOR A PROPERTY VISIT OUR WEBSITE www.RaleighRental.com .

DEPOSIT DROP OFF: 10224 DURANT ROAD SUITE 107 RALEIGH, NC
Deposit required AFTER you have applied and been approved.

Thank you.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1640 Village Glen Drive have any available units?
1640 Village Glen Drive has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
Is 1640 Village Glen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1640 Village Glen Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1640 Village Glen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1640 Village Glen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raleigh.
Does 1640 Village Glen Drive offer parking?
No, 1640 Village Glen Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1640 Village Glen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1640 Village Glen Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1640 Village Glen Drive have a pool?
No, 1640 Village Glen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1640 Village Glen Drive have accessible units?
No, 1640 Village Glen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1640 Village Glen Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1640 Village Glen Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1640 Village Glen Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1640 Village Glen Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
