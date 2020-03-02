1640 Village Glen Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

2 Weeks FREE RENT if you move in by 06/30/2020. This elegant town home has a first floor master and 2 bedrooms up stairs, half bath down stairs. Galley kitchen, Fire Place in living room, patio out back door. Stackable washer dryer included. A must see!!!!!!



ALERT: PLEASE DO NOT GIVE ANYONE A DEPOSIT OR SIGN A LEASE WITHOUT SPEAKING WITH ONE OF OUR AGENTS AT AMMONS PITTMAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT. PLEASE CALL OUR OFFICE 919-790-5455 TO SPEAK WITH ONE OF OUR TEAM MEMBERS. TO APPLY FOR A PROPERTY VISIT OUR WEBSITE www.RaleighRental.com .



DEPOSIT DROP OFF: 10224 DURANT ROAD SUITE 107 RALEIGH, NC

Deposit required AFTER you have applied and been approved.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.