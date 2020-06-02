All apartments in Raleigh
1631 Hammock Pl - Now Leasing!

1631 Hammock Place · No Longer Available
Location

1631 Hammock Place, Raleigh, NC 27606

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1631 Hammock Pl - Now Leasing! Available 07/06/20 Beautiful 2 bed/2.5 bath Townhome with Premium Upgrades! Pet Friendly! - Available July 6th!

**HALF OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT TO ALL FIRST RESPONDERS** {POLICE, EMT, FIREFIGHTERS)

Location, Location, LOCATION! Wayneridge Townhome Community is located in the Perfect area in SW Raleigh You're only...

- 2 minutes from Cary Crossroads Shopping Center
- 3 minutes from I-440 & US-1
- 10 minutes from NCSU main campus
- 16 minutes from Downtown Raleigh, Fayetteville St
- 5 min Car Ride or 15 min Walk from Lake Johnson Park!

Enjoy the Feel & Look of Luxury at an Affordable Price! This 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath unit has been recently updated with Premium New Features! Here's what you get...

- Brand New Paint throughout!
- New Granite Counter Tops in Kitchen and Powder Room
- Gorgeous Tile Backsplash in Kitchen
- New Vinyl Plank Flooring on the 1st Floor
- Carpet on the 2nd Floor
- EACH Bedroom has its own PRIVATE Bathroom!!
- New Brushed Nickel Hardware throughout
- New Faucets and Bathroom Fixtures - Including massaging Shower Heads!
- New Light Fixtures Throughout - Many are LED
- Premium Ceiling Fans in each bedroom; Brushed Nickel with Mahogany Blades
- 2" Faux Woods Blinds
- Washer & Dyer Included!
- Private Patio off Living Room
- Outside Storage Closet
- Pets are Allowed with Approval & Fees!

Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. For more info or to schedule a showing email Lewis and Will at inquiry@acorn-oak.com

(RLNE4190064)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

