Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan extra storage

1631 Hammock Pl - Now Leasing! Available 07/06/20 Beautiful 2 bed/2.5 bath Townhome with Premium Upgrades! Pet Friendly! - Available July 6th!



**HALF OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT TO ALL FIRST RESPONDERS** {POLICE, EMT, FIREFIGHTERS)



Location, Location, LOCATION! Wayneridge Townhome Community is located in the Perfect area in SW Raleigh You're only...



- 2 minutes from Cary Crossroads Shopping Center

- 3 minutes from I-440 & US-1

- 10 minutes from NCSU main campus

- 16 minutes from Downtown Raleigh, Fayetteville St

- 5 min Car Ride or 15 min Walk from Lake Johnson Park!



Enjoy the Feel & Look of Luxury at an Affordable Price! This 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath unit has been recently updated with Premium New Features! Here's what you get...



- Brand New Paint throughout!

- New Granite Counter Tops in Kitchen and Powder Room

- Gorgeous Tile Backsplash in Kitchen

- New Vinyl Plank Flooring on the 1st Floor

- Carpet on the 2nd Floor

- EACH Bedroom has its own PRIVATE Bathroom!!

- New Brushed Nickel Hardware throughout

- New Faucets and Bathroom Fixtures - Including massaging Shower Heads!

- New Light Fixtures Throughout - Many are LED

- Premium Ceiling Fans in each bedroom; Brushed Nickel with Mahogany Blades

- 2" Faux Woods Blinds

- Washer & Dyer Included!

- Private Patio off Living Room

- Outside Storage Closet

- Pets are Allowed with Approval & Fees!



Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. For more info or to schedule a showing email Lewis and Will at inquiry@acorn-oak.com



(RLNE4190064)