1425 Pleasant Garden Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated pool ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

BEAUTIFUL WALNUT CREEK SUBDIVISION! 3 BED AND 2 BATH RANCH HOUSE COMPLETELY REMODELED, NEW PAINT, NEW LIGHTING, NEW CABINETS, NEW APPLIANCES, NEW BLINDS, NEW TOILETS, NEW VANITIES, SMOOTH CEILINGS, LARGE PARKING PAD, LARGE OVERSIZED ROCKING CHAIR FRONT PORCH, NEW ELECTRICAL, AND MUCH MORE! ENJOY THE COMMUNITY POOL DURING THOSE HOT SUMMER DAYS, CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN, RDU, RTP, AND SHOPPING! MUST SEE! HOUSE IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED BY TENANTS PLEASE DO NOT GO TO PROPERTY UNLESS YOU HAVE APPOINTMENT